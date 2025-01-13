New Genesis GV60 Magma arrives to launch BMW M rival performance brand
The fiery EV is the first model from Genesis’s Magma performance division – its answer to BMW M
Brace yourselves everyone, this is the new flaming-hot Genesis GV60 Magma – the first road car from the Korean luxury brand’s performance and motorsport division, and the slightly classier sister car of the exhilarating Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
Put simply, Magma is to Genesis what M is to BMW and AMG is to Mercedes, and it’s set to play a big role in the evolution of the brand – more on that later.
The GV60 Magma is a rival to the likes of the Tesla Model Y Performance, Alpine A390 and even the Porsche Macan Electric. It’s powered by the same dual-motor, all-wheel drive set-up found in the Ioniq 5 N and the Kia EV6 GT.
With Boost mode activated, the car produces 641bhp and 790Nm of torque. Combine that with Launch Control, and the GV60 Magma will do 0-62mph in close to three seconds and rocket to 124mph in just 10.9 seconds. Top speed stands at 164mph.
As well as the powertrain, the GV60 Magma has borrowed the virtual gearshift system from its siblings. This adjusts the e-motors’ output, torque delivery and regenerative braking so when the driver pulls the paddle behind the steering wheel it feels like they’re changing gears in a petrol-powered performance car.
It will seem like a gimmick to some, but when we’ve tested the Ioniq 5 N we found the tech does make the driving experience more engaging. The synthesised soundtrack of a “high-revving petrol engine” that will be pumped into the GV60 Magma’s cabin will help with that, too.
When you’re not trying to embarrass supercar owners away from the lights, the car’s two e-motors produce a combined 601bhp and 740Nm of torque. A range figure hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we expect the 84kWh battery will be good for a little under 300 miles, while a maximum charging speed of 240kW means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take as little as 18 minutes.
Genesis GV60 Magma chassis and handling
There are three main drive modes: Sprint, GT and My. With My mode, drivers can customise settings for the electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD), stability control system and other tech. There’s also a Drift mode, which adjusts the e-motors’ output and the e-LSD to make the car more rear-biased for better sliding, and a special Magma mode.
However, this car is not designed to be a total hooligan. Genesis says the GV60 Magma has been set up to deliver an ideal balance between cornering stability and ride comfort. The chassis features adaptive dampers, plus hydro-bushings to help absorb impacts from potholes and other road imperfections.
The newcomer also uses active noise-cancelling technology, sound-insulating glass and reinforced door seals to create a serene environment, as you’d expect from a “luxury high-performance car”, which is how the brand describes the GV60 Magma.
Compared with the regular GV60, the suspension geometry and roll centre have been tweaked. Meanwhile, the braking system has been upgraded, including monoblock calipers and large-diameter discs up front that are apparently optimised for the car’s bespoke 21-inch wheels.
Genesis GV60 Magma design and interior
Genesis didn’t want the GV60 Magma to have a boy racer look like the Ioniq 5 N; instead it wanted the car to allude to some “subtle, untapped power”. That said, it’s certainly more aggressive than the regular Genesis GV60, thanks to a bespoke bumper design with larger air ducts on either side, presumably to help cool the brakes.
The three holes on the nose are new too, and these not only improve airflow and cooling, but will be one of the styling cues that distinguishes this and future Magma models.
The Magma is 20mm lower than the regular model, and features flared wheelarches that will have helped accommodate the wider 275mm tyres. Finally, there is a whopper of a rear spoiler that Genesis insists is functional and generates downforce, not just attention.
Inside, the seats, door and centre console are trimmed in a premium suede-like material, with the signature Magma orange used for the contrast stitching. There’s a unique steering wheel too, featuring vibrant orange buttons for the drive modes and activating boost.
When Magma mode is activated, the portion of the 27-inch panoramic display in front of the driver switches to a three-circle layout focusing on vital driving data, such as speed, motor and battery temperatures and G-forces.
The GV60 Magma will arrive in the UK in 2026 and is likely to cost between £75,000 and £80,000, considering that a top-spec version of the regular GV60 already costs nearly £68,000. For comparison, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is priced at just over £65k, and the Porsche Macan Electric starts from £68k.
More Genesis Magma models to come
The GV60 Magma may be Genesis’s first foray into the world of performance cars, but it won’t be the last.
The company has said it plans to eventually have a high-performance variant of every model in its line-up, and now wants the concept of “Luxury High Performance” to be a cornerstone of its continued evolution over the next decade.
Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, said: “Magma reveals a new facet of Genesis, one that elevates the brand towards true luxury through performance. Through Magma, we’re injecting adrenaline into the Genesis DNA, while preserving the elegance and balance that define true luxury.”
We’re told three key attributes will connect all of Genesis’s Magma models: ‘Unspoken Dominance’ alluded to by the design, plus ‘Captivating Control’ and ‘Sharpened Immersion’ from the driving experience. However, the manufacturer hasn’t said yet which of its models will be getting the Magma treatment next.
