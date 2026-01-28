Genesis X Skorpio is a mean, 1,100bhp dune buggy concept that's ready to kick sand in your face
The X Skorpio might be the most unhinged concept from Genesis yet
Genesis has created yet another wild concept, but this one isn’t designed to pummel the race track. Instead, the X Skorpio is ready to take on the desert, specifically the punishing “Empty Quarter” in the United Arab Emirates.
The luxury arm of Hyundai has made a name for itself in recent years thanks to its extreme concepts. Last year we saw the G90 Wingback, previewing a fast estate car that could give the BMW M5 Touring a run for its money, plus a spectacular GT supercar that could serve as a halo model for the company's high-performance Magma sub-brand.
The X Skorpio isn’t specifically created by Magma, although it does wear the same Magma Orange paint that’s been used on most of the previous concepts.
According to Genesis, the X Skorpio “sets new benchmarks for off-road driving” - an entirely believable claim once you delve into the concept’s specifications. It’s powered by a (potentially turbocharged or supercharged) V8 engine with 1,100bhp and 1,152Nm of torque, although there’s no mention of whether it’s a hybrid powertrain. There’s also no mention of four or rear-wheel drive, although with huge 40-inch off-road tyres fitted to a set of beadlock (to stop the tyre from slipping) 18-inch wheels, the X Skorpio demonstrated plenty of ability on the sand dunes at a preview event in the UAE.
The X Skorpio sits on a “finely tuned suspension with extreme ground clearance”, helping provide excellent breakover and departure angles. A set of motorsport-derived Brembo brakes is also fitted along with skid plates, and over the tubular chassis is a body made from fibreglass, carbon fibre and Kevlar to reduce as much weight as possible.
Genesis says the interior is “luxury meeting off-road functionality”, but aside from the diamond-quilted dashboard and suede surfacing, the layout is extremely focused. There’s a basic driver’s instrument cluster mounted on the face of a racing wheel, full roll cage, bucket seats and four-point harness.
Along with the distinctive Orange Magma paint, the X Skorpio draws the eye with Genesis’s trademark ‘Two Line’ twin headlights that wrap around to the rear. Elsewhere, you’ll find a roof-mounted air intake to cool the cabin, auxiliary front lights, side-exit exhausts and vented surfacing on almost every body panel.
Genesis isn’t likely to bring the X Skorpio concept – or even a toned-down iteration of it – to market, but the company’s Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said: “Each concept is a signal of what’s possible, a glimpse into the DNA of Genesis’ future."
