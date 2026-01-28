Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Genesis X Skorpio is a mean, 1,100bhp dune buggy concept that's ready to kick sand in your face

The X Skorpio might be the most unhinged concept from Genesis yet

By:Alastair Crooks
28 Jan 2026
New Genesis X Skorpio - front 3/47

Genesis has created yet another wild concept, but this one isn’t designed to pummel the race track. Instead, the X Skorpio is ready to take on the desert, specifically the punishing “Empty Quarter” in the United Arab Emirates. 

The luxury arm of Hyundai has made a name for itself in recent years thanks to its extreme concepts. Last year we saw the G90 Wingback, previewing a fast estate car that could give the BMW M5 Touring a run for its money, plus a spectacular GT supercar that could serve as a halo model for the company's high-performance Magma sub-brand. 

The X Skorpio isn’t specifically created by Magma, although it does wear the same Magma Orange paint that’s been used on most of the previous concepts. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Genesis, the X Skorpio “sets new benchmarks for off-road driving” - an entirely believable claim once you delve into the concept’s specifications. It’s powered by a (potentially turbocharged or supercharged) V8 engine with 1,100bhp and 1,152Nm of torque, although there’s no mention of whether it’s a hybrid powertrain. There’s also no mention of four or rear-wheel drive, although with huge 40-inch off-road tyres fitted to a set of beadlock (to stop the tyre from slipping) 18-inch wheels, the X Skorpio demonstrated plenty of ability on the sand dunes at a preview event in the UAE. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The X Skorpio sits on a “finely tuned suspension with extreme ground clearance”, helping provide excellent breakover and departure angles. A set of motorsport-derived Brembo brakes is also fitted along with skid plates, and over the tubular chassis is a body made from fibreglass, carbon fibre and Kevlar to reduce as much weight as possible. 

Genesis says the interior is “luxury meeting off-road functionality”, but aside from the diamond-quilted dashboard and suede surfacing, the layout is extremely focused. There’s a basic driver’s instrument cluster mounted on the face of a racing wheel, full roll cage, bucket seats and four-point harness. 

New Genesis X Skorpio - rear angled7

Along with the distinctive Orange Magma paint, the X Skorpio draws the eye with Genesis’s trademark ‘Two Line’ twin headlights that wrap around to the rear. Elsewhere, you’ll find a roof-mounted air intake to cool the cabin, auxiliary front lights, side-exit exhausts and vented surfacing on almost every body panel. 

Genesis isn’t likely to bring the X Skorpio concept – or even a toned-down iteration of it – to market, but the company’s Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said: “Each concept is a signal of what’s possible, a glimpse into the DNA of Genesis’ future."

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
Stunning Genesis Magma GT targets the supercar elite with promise of a hybrid V8
Genesis Magma GT supercar - front

Stunning Genesis Magma GT targets the supercar elite with promise of a hybrid V8

The Magma GT will be a halo model for Genesis’ performance brand and will target the likes of Ferrari and McLaren
News
21 Nov 2025
Genesis wants a G-Class: Hyundai’s premium brand plans luxury off-road SUV and its first hybrids
Genesis GV70 Electrified - front action

Genesis wants a G-Class: Hyundai’s premium brand plans luxury off-road SUV and its first hybrids

Genesis is currently working on a next-generation platform that can accommodate hybrid, range-extender and pure-electric powertrains
News
19 Sep 2025
Genesis plans hybrid onslaught in ongoing quest to beat BMW and Mercedes
Genesis GV70 Electrified - Genesis badge

Genesis plans hybrid onslaught in ongoing quest to beat BMW and Mercedes

Korean manufacturer says hybrid models are incoming, but won’t be retro-fitted to EV platforms
News
27 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason
Used Volvo C40 - front

Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volvo C40 that’s been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
25 Jan 2026
BYD’s new car blitz is just getting started: Dolphin G, Sealion 8, Shark 6 due soon
BYD Sealion 8

BYD’s new car blitz is just getting started: Dolphin G, Sealion 8, Shark 6 due soon

Thought BYD was done? Brand’s range to “cover 85 per cent” of the market by the end of 2026
News
26 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content