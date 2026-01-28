Genesis has created yet another wild concept, but this one isn’t designed to pummel the race track. Instead, the X Skorpio is ready to take on the desert, specifically the punishing “Empty Quarter” in the United Arab Emirates.

The luxury arm of Hyundai has made a name for itself in recent years thanks to its extreme concepts. Last year we saw the G90 Wingback, previewing a fast estate car that could give the BMW M5 Touring a run for its money, plus a spectacular GT supercar that could serve as a halo model for the company's high-performance Magma sub-brand.

The X Skorpio isn’t specifically created by Magma, although it does wear the same Magma Orange paint that’s been used on most of the previous concepts.

According to Genesis, the X Skorpio “sets new benchmarks for off-road driving” - an entirely believable claim once you delve into the concept’s specifications. It’s powered by a (potentially turbocharged or supercharged) V8 engine with 1,100bhp and 1,152Nm of torque, although there’s no mention of whether it’s a hybrid powertrain. There’s also no mention of four or rear-wheel drive, although with huge 40-inch off-road tyres fitted to a set of beadlock (to stop the tyre from slipping) 18-inch wheels, the X Skorpio demonstrated plenty of ability on the sand dunes at a preview event in the UAE.