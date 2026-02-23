Europeans won’t see many Genesis cars; Hyundai’s luxury brand has only sold 11,000 cars here since 2021. But there’s no chance of missing one of its Magma performance models: with their bright orange paint, wide bodies and snarling aggression, they’re clearly modeled on Donald Trump.

The GV60 Magma – an all-wheel drive electric hot hatch with 641bhp – arrives first in late 2026 for around £80,000. What follows is the work of Tyrone Johnson, Genesis Europe’s vehicle line director, and his team in Rüsselsheim, Germany. Why is a Korean brand with a big US presence outsourcing its hot cars to Europe?

“For the lack of a better term, we Europeanise them,” says the American-born engineering boss. “On performance cars it’s typically a big change,” with the team given carte blanche to overhaul powertrain, steering, suspension, brakes and the driver experience.

“The world’s best performance cars come from Europe. [Some] Americans might disagree, because of their great muscle cars,” Johnson added. “But think about the cars coming from Italy and Germany, it’s difficult to suggest cars from other countries are higher performance.”

Which German performance brand is closest in philosophy to Magma: the Audi RS’s all-weather traction, BMW M’s deft agility, AMG’s mighty engines? “We're not interested in copying any one of them,” he retorts. “We’re trying to enter a [white] space, captured by the term athletic elegance: the car should not be brutal or vulgar. It should be comfortable and quiet, with the only sound intentionally put in to make the driver feel connected to the car.”