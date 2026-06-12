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New Genesis Box Buggy could be the ultimate golf cart

Korean brand looks on course for success with electric concept unveiled at Le Mans

By:Alastair Crooks
12 Jun 2026
Genesis Box Buggy concept - front

Genesis might be taking on the World Endurance Championship this year with the GMR-001, but for the headline Le Mans 24 Hours race the Korean company has brought along something a little more laid back. 

This is the Box Buggy, a concept car that is described as the ‘ultimate golf cart’ – tying in with Genesis’ sponsorship of various golf events around the world. 

Looking more like something you’d find on the moon than down your local course, the Box Buggy comes with all-electric power and plenty of party moves. 

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Underneath the wacky body there are four individual electric motors with 40bhp each – required because each axle can turn up to the same ratio, meaning the Box Buggy can perform tank-like turns within its own wheelbase. 

While official specifications haven’t been revealed, a Genesis spokesperson told Auto Express that the Box Buggy can reach a top speed of 100km (62mph) and will do 180km (111 miles) on a single charge. There’s a quoted kerbweight of less than a tonne too, likely aided by the absence of doors. 

The show car is fitted with ultra-wide dragster tyres, and while the suspension on each corner comes with twin shocks and springs, the underbody sits fairly close to the ground so you might not want to take this buggy too far off the fairway. 

Genesis Box Buggy concept - rear

The interior is properly eye-catching with chequered inserts on the seats, dash and roof, plus a huge glasshouse with full-length dual sunroofs and a massive touchscreen. 

The Genesis spokesperson also told us that more Box Buggy variants will be made in future with the possibility of adapting the body for a pick-up truck or a roofless model. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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