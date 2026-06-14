Genesis is taking part in the highest category of world endurance racing this year with its GMR-001 competing in the Hypercar class at Le Mans. While at the famous race, it also revealed the new Genesis Magma GT3.

The new Magma GT3 is a concept that previews a potential challenger to Ferrari and Aston Martin while confirming the Korean luxury car brand’s commitment to motorsport.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Genesis says the Magma GT3 Concept showcases the future of its motorsport division - Genesis Magma Racing. Looking to take on the likes of the Ferrari 296 Challenge, Aston Martin Vantage and Corvette C8 in the GT3 class the concept has been developed to comply with GT3 technical regulations.

The brand says it could inform future performance cars like a production version of the 2025 Magma GT Concept, “rather than being derived from an existing road-going model” like other GT3 cars.

Technical details of the Magma GT3 Concept haven’t been announced, but we suspect its powertrain will be a version of the hybridised, twin-turbocharged 3.2-litre V8 found in the GMR-001 hypercar, which puts out 680bhp in race trim. At the reveal of the Magma GT concept last year, Genesis drove the car off the stage with a traditional V8 rumble clearly audible.

Compared to the Magma GT, the GT3 concept features widened tracks, a more prominent front splitter, enlarged ducts, a huge diffuser to the rear and of course, that massive rear spoiler. Genesis says all this “supports durability under endurance racing conditions”. Genesis also says the concept “remains under exploration”, so the finished car, which could race in the World Endurance Championship in the near future, might yet change.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…