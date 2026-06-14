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Genesis Magma GT3 Concept shows-off motorsport focus of Hyundai’s luxury brand

It appears Genesis has developed a taste for motorsport with a GT3 challenger looking to back up its new Hypercar entrant 

By:Alastair Crooks
14 Jun 2026
Genesis Magma GT3 Concept 5

Genesis is taking part in the highest category of world endurance racing this year with its GMR-001 competing in the Hypercar class at Le Mans. While at the famous race, it also revealed the new Genesis Magma GT3.

The new Magma GT3 is a concept that previews a potential challenger to Ferrari and Aston Martin while confirming the Korean luxury car brand’s commitment to motorsport. 

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Genesis says the Magma GT3 Concept showcases the future of its motorsport division - Genesis Magma Racing. Looking to take on the likes of the Ferrari 296 Challenge, Aston Martin Vantage and Corvette C8 in the GT3 class the concept has been developed to comply with GT3 technical regulations.

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The brand says it could inform future performance cars like a production version of the 2025 Magma GT Concept, “rather than being derived from an existing road-going model” like other GT3 cars.

Technical details of the Magma GT3 Concept haven’t been announced, but we suspect its powertrain will be a version of the hybridised, twin-turbocharged 3.2-litre V8 found in the GMR-001 hypercar, which puts out 680bhp in race trim. At the reveal of the Magma GT concept last year, Genesis drove the car off the stage with a traditional V8 rumble clearly audible.  

Compared to the Magma GT, the GT3 concept features widened tracks, a more prominent front splitter, enlarged ducts, a huge diffuser to the rear and of course, that massive rear spoiler. Genesis says all this “supports durability under endurance racing conditions”. Genesis also says the concept “remains under exploration”, so the finished car, which could race in the World Endurance Championship in the near future, might yet change.  

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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