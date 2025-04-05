Car Deal of the Day: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake offers real luxury for less than £265 a month

Striking looks

If you want a posh estate car with plenty of style that’s a departure from the usual German rivals like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series Touring, and the Mercedes C-Class estate, then the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is a worthy contender.

This stylish-looking estate car comes with a long standard equipment list and punchy performance. Making it a real bargain for just under £262 a month on a two-year deal. A low price for a car that offers this much luxury and performance.

This leasing deal, which is available via the Auto Express Find a Car service, gets you the G70 Shooting Brake Sport model for a very reasonable initial payment of £3,342.50. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, although you can increase this to 8,000 miles for an extra £29 a month.

This G70 Shooting Brake deal is for the range-topping Sport model that comes with a long list of standard kit. Highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, metal pedals, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and electronic control suspension (ESC) and a limited-slip differential.

It also features all of the latest technology and luxury trimmings inside with a very modern looking interior featuring leather seats, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system has sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As a practical estate car, this Genesis offers a decent amount of room for rear passengers, while the 465-litre boot is impressive. Fold the rear seats down, and you can increase the load space to a vast 1,535 litres.

The deal gets you the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that sends power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine produces a potent 241bhp, which gives the G70 Shooting Brake an impressively quick 0-62 time of 6.4 seconds.

Add to this the well-judged ride quality and excellent levels of refinement, and you have a car that is very comfortable for whiling away the hours on longer journeys.

The G70 Shooting Brake has plenty of presence, too, with a handsome design compared to its German rivals featuring split headlights and the G-Matrix front grille. Design features that help it stand out on the road.

