Genesis may be a premium brand with authentic exclusivity, but it's still a carmaker. And by that we mean it has to sell cars. Which could explain why this Genesis G80 Deal of the Day is genuinely jaw-dropping.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Genesis UK is offering its flagship executive express for a simply unbelievable £298.80 a month.

There's an initial payment to sort first, but even at £3,585.60 it's not excessive. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double this to 10,000 a year for just under £29 extra a month. Even if you need to bump up the mileage limit, the deal still represents good value compared to offers on the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.

While those German brands are good at wooing Brits, the Genesis G80 has its own unique charm. With its long, swooping body, and large, ornately patterned grille, the G80 certainly stands out.

That considerably sized body not only makes the G80 look imposing, but it pays dividends inside. It's very spacious inside, particularly in the back, with the cabin swathed in tactile and high quality materials. In many ways, its interior embarrasses its German rivals on account of just how plush it is.

While the car is undoubtedly big, the engine is rather small. It's a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit, but it's blessed with a chunky power output of 300bhp.

It certainly shifts, with 0-62mph taking six seconds dead, but happily for a car like this it's muted and refined. The same goes for the way the G80 rides and handles – it's soft and cosseting, with no dramas.

Unsurprisingly, there's no shortage of goodies. This deal gives you the Premium Line trim, which comes with a 14.5-inch touchscreen, 19-inch alloys, LED headlights, adaptive suspension, and plenty of chrome trim.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

