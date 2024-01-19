Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: new Honda Civic with a whopping £4,000 discount

The latest Honda Civic has never looked so affordable at £279 per month - making it our Car Deal of the Day for 19 January

by: Alastair Crooks
19 Jan 2024
Honda Civic - front static

If you’re after an affordable hybrid car then look no further than the Honda Civic, which Honda itself is discounting at a massive rate on an appealing Personal Contract Purchase agreement. 

Based on a three-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal that gives you the option to buy at the end, Honda is offering a £4,000 deposit contribution to the new Civic. It requires a £7,761 deposit and then 36 monthly payments of £279. Another bonus of this PCP deal is the generous mileage allowance of 10,000 miles per year. 

As part of the finance deal, Honda includes its ‘five-year care package’ which includes a five-year service plan, five-year warranty and roadside assistance for, you guessed it, five years. 

This offer is based on the Honda Civic in Elegance form. It’s packed with technology, featuring adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and keyless go. There’s also a smart nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

We highly rate Honda’s popular hybrid hatchback at Auto Express, we even gave the Civic our Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year award in 2023. Every Civic gets Honda’s clever ‘Sensing’ safety technology as standard and this includes collision avoidance, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam lights and traffic jam assist. 

The hybrid powertrain, made up of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and small electric battery, is smooth and provides plenty of power with a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds. It also drives superbly in the corners, but where the Civic really excels is in fuel efficiency - it’ll average over 60mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. At this price point it’s well worth a look for anyone in search of a comfortable family hatchback

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on a car that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Honda Civic Car Deal of the Day or take a look at yesterday's Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

