News

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai i10 for under £146 per month

Our recently awarded City Car of the Year 2024 is our Car Deal of the Day for 17 July

by: Richard Ingram
17 Jul 2024
Hyundai i10 - front cornering
  • Our favourite city car for under £150 per month
  • Grown up driving experience 
  • Brand new and in stock

Earlier this month, we revealed our favourite models in the annual Auto Express New Car Awards. Some categories saw newcomers steal the show, but in a number of segments old favourites reigned supreme. The city-car category was one of those, with the Hyundai i10 holding firm in this value focused part of the market.

Our panel of judges said: “Affordable, practical, fun to drive and stylish, the [i10] has all the bases covered in this corner of the market.” The i10 is a “small car that thinks big” – indeed, despite its size there’s enough space for four adults inside, plus a 252-litre boot that’s big enough for the weekly shop.

Better still, the i10 is currently available for just £146.35 per month through VIPGateway Leasing on Carwow (our parent site), on a four-year deal with £1,596.17 payable up front. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, but that’ll be plenty for most urban dwellers looking for a keen city runabout that’ll cost peanuts to run. Cars are in stock now and ready to go.

The advertised offer is for an i10 in Advance trim, which is the entry-level spec. That doesn’t mean it comes sparsely equipped, however; every car gets 15-inch alloy wheels, all-round electric windows, air conditioning and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s not luxurious, but feels well built for the price.

The dinky 1.0-litre engine won’t win you any traffic-light drag races, but with 67bhp it’s peppy enough around town and will even take the occasional motorway journey in its stride. The accurate manual gearbox makes it a doddle to drive, too.

Carwow’s deal doesn’t include maintenance, so you’ll need to factor that into your monthly bills, but every version comes with Hyundai’s five-year warranty – so you’re covered if anything goes wrong.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Get todays Hyundai i10 Car Deal of the Day here or take a look at our previous deal of the day selection...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

