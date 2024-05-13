Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, well equipped Hyundai i20 for less than £200 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 13 May is a recently facelifted i20 supermini that’s loaded with kit

by: Ellis Hyde
13 May 2024
Hyundai i20 main image
  • Extremely generous kit list
  • Roomy interior and stylish looks
  • £196 a month with £2,046 initial payment

Offering impressive practicality and plenty of equipment in a sensible yet stylish package, the Hyundai i20 manages to stand out in the jam-packed supermini class. It’s even more appealing right now, as our parent company Carwow is offering the i20 for less than £200 a month. 

This three-year lease deal for the Hyundai i20 in Advance trim costs just £196 a month, with an initial payment of £2,046. It includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but increasing that to 8,000 per year costs just £11 extra a month. 

Even though this deal is for an entry-level model, standard kit includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, 10.25-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, a rear-view camera and 16-inch alloy wheels. 

The i20 also features Hyundai’s SmartSense suite that bundles together several driver assistance systems, such as forward collision alert, high beam assist, lane keeping assist, follow assist, and driver attention alert.

Meanwhile, the 352-litre boot trumps the Vauxhall Corsa’s 309-litre luggage capacity, and there’s enough space in the back of the i20 to squeeze-in two adults without too much complaining.

The i20 in this particular deal uses a turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox. The setup produces a perfectly adequate 99bhp and 172Nm of torque – enough for 0-62mph in a reasonable 10.4 seconds – and can return up to 53.2mpg.

We found the ride in the i20 to be on the firm side, but not so much to be uncomfortable, and the taut setup means the humble supermini manages to stay composed when changing direction quickly on twisty country roads.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Hyundai i20 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

