Car Deal of the Day: Want a well equipped and practical supermini? Try Hyundai’s i20 for £162 a month

Strong equipment levels

Roomy interior

£161.97 a month

Hyundai has been steadily improving the i20 over the years, with the latest model offering a fantastic cocktail of generous equipment, impressive practicality and entertaining driving manners. This unassuming supermini also represents outstanding value for money, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Available from Blue Chilli Hyundai Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service, an i20 could be yours for well under £200 a month. This deal sees you putting down a £2,303.57 initial payment and then it’s only £161.97 a month – exceptional value.

The deal is limited to 36 months and 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more you can double the mileage to 10,000 for just over £20 extra a month.

The i20 offers everything you need in entry-level trim, but this offer is for the one-up-from-basic version. Premium adds luxuries such as a heated steering wheel and front seats, climate control and front parking sensors.

Smart 17-inch alloys complete the package, and this is on top of the entry-level model's 10.25-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch screen for the dials, LED headlights, rear parking camera and sensors. We said the i20 is well equipped, didn’t we?