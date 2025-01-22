Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Want a well equipped and practical supermini? Try Hyundai’s i20 for £162 a month

The Hyundai i20 offers pretty much everything the supermini buyer needs, and at a very good price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 January.

By:James Batchelor
22 Jan 2025
Hyundai i20 main image
  • Strong equipment levels
  • Roomy interior
  • £161.97 a month

Hyundai has been steadily improving the i20 over the years, with the latest model offering a fantastic cocktail of generous equipment, impressive practicality and entertaining driving manners. This unassuming supermini also represents outstanding value for money, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Available from Blue Chilli Hyundai Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service, an i20 could be yours for well under £200 a month. This deal sees you putting down a £2,303.57 initial payment and then it’s only £161.97 a month – exceptional value. 

The deal is limited to 36 months and 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more you can double the mileage to 10,000 for just over £20 extra a month. 

The i20 offers everything you need in entry-level trim, but this offer is for the one-up-from-basic version. Premium adds luxuries such as a heated steering wheel and front seats, climate control and front parking sensors. 

Smart 17-inch alloys complete the package, and this is on top of the entry-level model's 10.25-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch screen for the dials, LED headlights, rear parking camera and sensors. We said the i20 is well equipped, didn’t we?

Powering the i20 is Hyundai's trusty 99bhp 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. If speed is a priority from your supermini then you might want to look elsewhere, as the i20 cruises from 0-62mph in a leisurely 12.1 seconds. But for most people it offers more than adequate performance, and returns strong fuel economy in excess of 50mpg. 

Also, this deal is for the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and while the manual is arguably a better fit, we feel that as these types of gearboxes go, the i20’s is very good. It's smooth shifting and makes the car a doddle to drive.

More than that, the i20 can provide genuine entertainment on the right road. Add in a very spacious (for the class) 352-litre boot and decent room in the rear seats, and the Hyundai is a very compelling package.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai i20 leasing deals from leading providers on our Hyundai i20 deals hub page… 

See our Hyundai i20 deals

Check out the Hyundai i20 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
