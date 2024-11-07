Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price

The 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year is now our Deal of the Day for 7 November

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Nov 2024
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of the most thrilling cars money can buy, delivering staggering straight-line performance and a genuinely engaging driving experience. Which is why we named it the 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year and think that, for £570 per month, it’s worth every single penny.

Advertisement - Article continues below

UK Carline, through our parent site Carwow, is currently offering the sensational Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for that price on a three-year lease. It requires a not-insignificant initial payment of £5,407, followed by payments of £570 per month.

This deal comes with an allowance of 5,000 miles per year, although we expect most people will want to enjoy the Ioniq 5 N as much as possible. Thankfully, raising the mileage limit to 8,000 a year only brings the price up to £602 per month, or £624 with a 10,000-mile cap.

The Ioniq 5 N delivers eye-widening acceleration, hitting 62mph in just 3.4 seconds, thanks to a dual-motor powertrain that produces 641bhp and 740Nm of torque, plus all-wheel drive. But the N division engineers didn’t focus all their time on winning drag-strip bragging rights.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ioniq 5 N does a stunning job of disguising its heft, and the electronic wizardry includes an ‘N Torque Distribution’ system with 11 settings that allow drivers to adjust the power balance between the axles. There’s also an ‘N Pedal’ set-up that offers very aggressive brake regeneration before corners for incredibly sharp turn-in.

One of the Ioniq 5 N’s more novel features is called N e-shift, with the system adjusting the car’s torque output to deliver a small jolt and give the impression of gear changes in an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car also provides a synthesised soundtrack, meant to replicate the exhaust note of a petrol hot hatch, and everything works together to give this car a real personality and make you forget you’re driving an EV.   

Of course, it looks very aggressive. But while the interior features some excellent sports seats, plus great tech including dual 12.3-inch displays with bespoke N graphics and performance data, the Ioniq 5 N is a practical family car too, with a 480-litre boot and a 278-mile range. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer electric SUV for £326 per month and it’s in stock now
Ford Explorer - front left corner

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer electric SUV for £326 per month and it’s in stock now

Ford’s brand-new and particularly handsome electric SUV is our Deal of the Day for 6 November
News
6 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in the new long-range Tesla Model Y for £348 per month
Tesla Model Y - main image

Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in the new long-range Tesla Model Y for £348 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 5 November is for those who need as much space and range as possible for long family road trips
News
5 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 3008 is a bit of French fancy for £219 a month
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 3008 is a bit of French fancy for £219 a month

A stunning cabin design and solid practicality make the 3008 our Car Deal of the Day for 4 November
News
4 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brand new, thoroughly funky MINI Aceman EV for less than you might expect
MINI Aceman - front

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, thoroughly funky MINI Aceman EV for less than you might expect

MINI’s pure-electric crossover is brimming with personality, and for under £300 per month, it’s also our Deal of the Day for 3 November
News
3 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range
Suzuki e Vitara reveal - front

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range

The compact Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be available with four-wheel drive, and should arrive next summer
News
4 Nov 2024
New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price
Vauxhall Mokka facelift - front static

New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price

Vauxhall’s stylish small SUV has been given an interior makeover, bigger screens and a simplified engine line-up
News
6 Nov 2024
Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k
Dacia Spring Cargo - front static

Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k

The commercial version of Dacia’s cut-price Spring EV ditches the back seats to increase cargo space
News
5 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content