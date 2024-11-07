Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price
The 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year is now our Deal of the Day for 7 November
- Auto Express Performance Car of the Year
- Brutal acceleration and engaging to drive
- £570 per month with £5,407 initial payment
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of the most thrilling cars money can buy, delivering staggering straight-line performance and a genuinely engaging driving experience. Which is why we named it the 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year and think that, for £570 per month, it’s worth every single penny.
UK Carline, through our parent site Carwow, is currently offering the sensational Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for that price on a three-year lease. It requires a not-insignificant initial payment of £5,407, followed by payments of £570 per month.
This deal comes with an allowance of 5,000 miles per year, although we expect most people will want to enjoy the Ioniq 5 N as much as possible. Thankfully, raising the mileage limit to 8,000 a year only brings the price up to £602 per month, or £624 with a 10,000-mile cap.
The Ioniq 5 N delivers eye-widening acceleration, hitting 62mph in just 3.4 seconds, thanks to a dual-motor powertrain that produces 641bhp and 740Nm of torque, plus all-wheel drive. But the N division engineers didn’t focus all their time on winning drag-strip bragging rights.
The Ioniq 5 N does a stunning job of disguising its heft, and the electronic wizardry includes an ‘N Torque Distribution’ system with 11 settings that allow drivers to adjust the power balance between the axles. There’s also an ‘N Pedal’ set-up that offers very aggressive brake regeneration before corners for incredibly sharp turn-in.
One of the Ioniq 5 N’s more novel features is called N e-shift, with the system adjusting the car’s torque output to deliver a small jolt and give the impression of gear changes in an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car also provides a synthesised soundtrack, meant to replicate the exhaust note of a petrol hot hatch, and everything works together to give this car a real personality and make you forget you’re driving an EV.
Of course, it looks very aggressive. But while the interior features some excellent sports seats, plus great tech including dual 12.3-inch displays with bespoke N graphics and performance data, the Ioniq 5 N is a practical family car too, with a 480-litre boot and a 278-mile range.
