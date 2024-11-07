Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price

Auto Express Performance Car of the Year

Brutal acceleration and engaging to drive

£570 per month with £5,407 initial payment

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of the most thrilling cars money can buy, delivering staggering straight-line performance and a genuinely engaging driving experience. Which is why we named it the 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year and think that, for £570 per month, it’s worth every single penny.

UK Carline, through our parent site Carwow, is currently offering the sensational Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for that price on a three-year lease. It requires a not-insignificant initial payment of £5,407, followed by payments of £570 per month.

This deal comes with an allowance of 5,000 miles per year, although we expect most people will want to enjoy the Ioniq 5 N as much as possible. Thankfully, raising the mileage limit to 8,000 a year only brings the price up to £602 per month, or £624 with a 10,000-mile cap.

The Ioniq 5 N delivers eye-widening acceleration, hitting 62mph in just 3.4 seconds, thanks to a dual-motor powertrain that produces 641bhp and 740Nm of torque, plus all-wheel drive. But the N division engineers didn’t focus all their time on winning drag-strip bragging rights.