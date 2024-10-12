Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5 for £272 per month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a previous Auto Express Car of the Year and our Deal of the Day for 12 October

By:Paul Adam
12 Oct 2024
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front
  • 354-mile range
  • Recently facelifted
  • £272 a month 

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was treated to a mid-life facelift earlier this year, with the Korean manufacturer aiming to keep its all-electric family car competitive at the top of the class. Along with minor tweaks to the exterior – including redesigned front and rear bumpers, restyled LED lights and an extended rear spoiler, plus the addition of a rear wiper – there are also two bigger battery versions on offer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This particular deal is for an Extended Range model in entry Advance specification, which uses its new 84kWh battery to deliver up to 354 miles from a full charge. It’s on offer from VIPGateway through our parent site, Carwow, and requires an initial payment of £3,567.37, followed by monthly instalments of £272.36. It does come with a restriction of 5,000 miles per year, however.

In addition to the Ioniq 5’s impressive all-electric range, you’ll benefit from plenty of cabin space with the flat floor really opening up the interior, while other practical features include sliding rear seats to help maximise legroom or boot space, and a sizable 527-litre boot. Hyundai has even managed to incorporate an extra 57 litres of storage space under the bonnet.

The Advance trim level brings a generous level of standard equipment: 19-inch alloys, LED headlights and rear privacy glass add to the Ioniq 5’s already bold styling, while heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control enhance overall comfort. Onboard technology is a highlight, too, with dual 12.3-inch screens (one for infotainment, and the other a driver information display) and useful functions such as smart cruise control and a rear view monitor. 

All Ioniq 5 models now feature a pre-conditioning system for the battery along with a heat pump which will help with overall efficiency, although with its ability to support 350kW charging, it is possible to replenish the battery (from 10 to 80 per cent) via an ultra-fast public charger in around 18 minutes.

Like all our Car Deal of the Day selections, this deal is taken from our parent site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Clio is a top-tier supermini for £153 a month
Renault Clio - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Clio is a top-tier supermini for £153 a month

Renault’s popular Clio is as good as ever, and at this price it’s our Deal of the Day for 11 October
News
11 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy supermini for £174 a month
Volkswagen Polo - front

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy supermini for £174 a month

The Volkswagen Polo offers big-car quality for supermini prices, making it our Deal of the Day for 10 October
News
10 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a great all-rounder at £247 per month
Mazda CX-5

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a great all-rounder at £247 per month

The CX-5 is a handsome, sweet-driving SUV that is both practical and efficient, making it our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 9 October
News
9 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month
MG4 XPower tracking

Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month

Supercar performance for a supermini price; the MG4 XPower is our deal of the day for 8 October
News
8 Oct 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV

The Dacia Bigster will arrive next year, and is set to undercut the Nissan Qashqai
News
9 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month
MG4 XPower tracking

Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month

Supercar performance for a supermini price; the MG4 XPower is our deal of the day for 8 October
News
8 Oct 2024
Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown
Hyundai Santa Fe and Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown

The chunky new Hyundai Santa Fe squares up against the Skoda Kodiaq in a battle of the family-friendly seven-seaters
Car group tests
9 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content