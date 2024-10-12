Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5 for £272 per month

354-mile range

Recently facelifted

£272 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was treated to a mid-life facelift earlier this year, with the Korean manufacturer aiming to keep its all-electric family car competitive at the top of the class. Along with minor tweaks to the exterior – including redesigned front and rear bumpers, restyled LED lights and an extended rear spoiler, plus the addition of a rear wiper – there are also two bigger battery versions on offer.

This particular deal is for an Extended Range model in entry Advance specification, which uses its new 84kWh battery to deliver up to 354 miles from a full charge. It’s on offer from VIPGateway through our parent site, Carwow, and requires an initial payment of £3,567.37, followed by monthly instalments of £272.36. It does come with a restriction of 5,000 miles per year, however.

In addition to the Ioniq 5’s impressive all-electric range, you’ll benefit from plenty of cabin space with the flat floor really opening up the interior, while other practical features include sliding rear seats to help maximise legroom or boot space, and a sizable 527-litre boot. Hyundai has even managed to incorporate an extra 57 litres of storage space under the bonnet.

The Advance trim level brings a generous level of standard equipment: 19-inch alloys, LED headlights and rear privacy glass add to the Ioniq 5’s already bold styling, while heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control enhance overall comfort. Onboard technology is a highlight, too, with dual 12.3-inch screens (one for infotainment, and the other a driver information display) and useful functions such as smart cruise control and a rear view monitor.

All Ioniq 5 models now feature a pre-conditioning system for the battery along with a heat pump which will help with overall efficiency, although with its ability to support 350kW charging, it is possible to replenish the battery (from 10 to 80 per cent) via an ultra-fast public charger in around 18 minutes.

