Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month

Sharp design

Spacious, well-equipped interior

£229.99 a month

It may be nearly four years old now, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 still stands out in an increasingly crowded electric car space. Its good looks don’t come with a hefty premium either, as you can get behind the wheel for a penny under £230 a month.

This deal from Carwow Leasey through the Auto Express Find a Car service is for two years and requires an initial payment of £3,054.88. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this limit can be raised to 8,000 per annum for a reasonable £19.61 extra a month.

The fact that the Ioniq 5 still looks so fresh is a testament to the original car’s design, as it manages to combine both retro appeal and spaceship-like futurism at the same time.

The sharp surfacing and blocky LED lights really make it stand out in the supermarket car park, but be warned – it’s a bigger car than pictures would make you believe. The Ioniq 5 is much more of a large SUV than a compact family hatchback.

Those deceptive dimensions do equal great interior space, though. It’s roomy up front thanks to a cleverly designed dashboard, while the flat floor and long wheelbase mean six-footers can stretch out in luxury in the back. A 527-litre boot isn’t to be sniffed at, either.