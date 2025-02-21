Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was a landmark EV when it launched, and it’s still good value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 February.
- Sharp design
- Spacious, well-equipped interior
- £229.99 a month
It may be nearly four years old now, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 still stands out in an increasingly crowded electric car space. Its good looks don’t come with a hefty premium either, as you can get behind the wheel for a penny under £230 a month.
This deal from Carwow Leasey through the Auto Express Find a Car service is for two years and requires an initial payment of £3,054.88. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this limit can be raised to 8,000 per annum for a reasonable £19.61 extra a month.
The fact that the Ioniq 5 still looks so fresh is a testament to the original car’s design, as it manages to combine both retro appeal and spaceship-like futurism at the same time.
The sharp surfacing and blocky LED lights really make it stand out in the supermarket car park, but be warned – it’s a bigger car than pictures would make you believe. The Ioniq 5 is much more of a large SUV than a compact family hatchback.
Those deceptive dimensions do equal great interior space, though. It’s roomy up front thanks to a cleverly designed dashboard, while the flat floor and long wheelbase mean six-footers can stretch out in luxury in the back. A 527-litre boot isn’t to be sniffed at, either.
This deal is for a brand new car, but you will be getting the keys to the pre-facelift model. Don’t be disappointed, though, as the revisions amounted to the smallest of exterior refreshes, renaming of the trim levels and a few other minor tweaks.
So you’ll be getting an SE Connect car, which is still packed with goodies. The standard spec includes LED headlights, those distinctive LED rear lights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless phone charging and adaptive cruise control.
The facelift did eke out a few more kilowatt-hours from the Ioniq 5’s battery packs, but again there’s nothing to feel sore about here. You’ll be getting the 58kWh battery, which gives a claimed 238 miles of range, while a 168bhp rear-mounted electric motor provides decent acceleration.
One particularly impressive feature of the Ioniq 5 is its 350kW charging capability. It means you won’t be hanging around at public charging points for long – find a suitable ultra-rapid charger and a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take around 18 minutes.
You’ll also cruise in comfort in the Ioniq 5. It isn’t the most thrilling EV to drive, but it does major heavily on refinement. The handling is well balanced, and there is plenty of grip and traction.
