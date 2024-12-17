Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Kona Electric is a top class EV for just £225 per month
The looks won’t be for everyone, but the price of this lease deal should put it within the reach of many
- Well-equipped Advance trim level
- 65kWh battery pack gives you 319 miles of range
- £2,951 down and £225 per month
Hyundai’s doing a pretty good job of dispelling the old adage that “all cars look the same these days”. There’s really not a lot that links cars like the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Tucson, Inster, and Santa Fe beyond the familiar badge on the front, and none of them look much like their rivals either - and the Kona is another car that stands out from the crowd.
You’ll no doubt have seen a few Konas around, with a face like a cyborg that’s sizing you up for extermination and a big Zorro slash down the side panels. What you might not know is that you don’t need to stump up a great deal of money to put one on the driveway – as little as £225.98 per month in this lease deal from VehicleFlex.
The initial payment of £2,951.81 isn’t too much to stump up either, and while you only get 5,000 miles per year with this deal, a bit of back-and-forth and a little extra money during the 24-month term can probably bump that upward.
The car itself is an entry-level Advance model with the longer-range 65kWh battery pack, good for a WLTP range of up to 319 miles – pretty good considering the Kona isn’t a huge vehicle, and it means you should be able to use it as far more than just an urban runabout. Despite Advance being the starting point for the range it’s far from poorly equipped either – standard goodies include front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, smart cruise control, and a heat pump to help minimise range loss in colder weather.
We’ve given the Kona a 4.5-star road test rating, making it one of the better cars in its class (it goes up against the likes of the Ford Puma and Peugeot 2008). The electric drivetrain is pretty nippy and while the handling won’t slap a smile on your face, the ride’s pretty relaxed. The smart dash design and family-friendly cabin space are both points in the Kona’s favour too.
