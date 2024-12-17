Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Kona Electric is a top class EV for just £225 per month

Well-equipped Advance trim level

65kWh battery pack gives you 319 miles of range

£2,951 down and £225 per month

Hyundai’s doing a pretty good job of dispelling the old adage that “all cars look the same these days”. There’s really not a lot that links cars like the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Tucson, Inster, and Santa Fe beyond the familiar badge on the front, and none of them look much like their rivals either - and the Kona is another car that stands out from the crowd.

You’ll no doubt have seen a few Konas around, with a face like a cyborg that’s sizing you up for extermination and a big Zorro slash down the side panels. What you might not know is that you don’t need to stump up a great deal of money to put one on the driveway – as little as £225.98 per month in this lease deal from VehicleFlex.

The initial payment of £2,951.81 isn’t too much to stump up either, and while you only get 5,000 miles per year with this deal, a bit of back-and-forth and a little extra money during the 24-month term can probably bump that upward.