Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Kona Electric is a winner at £199 a month

It's fair to say we're huge fans of Hyundai's Kona Electric. The first-generation car set new standards in the family EV sector, while the current second-generation version improved things even further. No wonder we named it our Car of the Year 2023.

With an impressive electric range, a practical interior and stand-out styling, it's a winner in our book. It's not expensive to get behind the wheel, either.

This deal from Blue Chilli Hyundai Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service underlines just what a great choice Hyundai's electric crossover is. The deal is for 24 months at just £199.71, representing stunning value for money. There is an initial payment needed, but at £2,756.45 even this isn't unreasonable.

Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles per year, but this can be raised to a more flexible 8,000 for just under £20 a month.

Not only does this deal have low monthly payments to make it tempting, but also it's for the big-battery model. At 65.5kWh, it's a chunky pack and gives a claimed 300 miles of range before needing to be topped up.

Along with the big battery, you get a lot of equipment too. While this deal is for the entry-level Advance model, this still unlocks desirable features such as 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, parking sensors front and rear, keyless entry and start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and dual-zone climate control. Not only that, but Hyundai also throws in a heat pump and V2L (vehicle to load) – costly options on most rival cars.

With 215bhp being sent to the front wheels, the Kona Electric is a quick car to drive. It combines this with great body control and an easy-going nature, which makes it comfortable on long journeys.

Add in a well designed dashboard, solid build quality and a roomy interior, and it's easy to see why we're such big fans.

