Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Kona Electric is a winner at £199 a month

Hyundai’s Kona Electric impressed us from day one, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 17 December.

By:James Batchelor
17 Dec 2024
Hyundai Kona Electric - main image
  • Long electric range
  • Spacious, practical interior
  • £199.71 per month

It's fair to say we're huge fans of Hyundai's Kona Electric. The first-generation car set new standards in the family EV sector, while the current second-generation version improved things even further. No wonder we named it our Car of the Year 2023.

With an impressive electric range, a practical interior and stand-out styling, it's a winner in our book. It's not expensive to get behind the wheel, either.

This deal from Blue Chilli Hyundai Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service underlines just what a great choice Hyundai's electric crossover is. The deal is for 24 months at just £199.71, representing stunning value for money. There is an initial payment needed, but at £2,756.45 even this isn't unreasonable. 

Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles per year, but this can be raised to a more flexible 8,000 for just under £20 a month. 

Not only does this deal have low monthly payments to make it tempting, but also it's for the big-battery model. At 65.5kWh, it's a chunky pack and gives a claimed 300 miles of range before needing to be topped up. 

Along with the big battery, you get a lot of equipment too. While this deal is for the entry-level Advance model, this still unlocks desirable features such as 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, parking sensors front and rear, keyless entry and start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and dual-zone climate control. Not only that, but Hyundai also throws in a heat pump and V2L (vehicle to load) – costly options on most rival cars. 

With 215bhp being sent to the front wheels, the Kona Electric is a quick car to drive. It combines this with great body control and an easy-going nature, which makes it comfortable on long journeys. 

Add in a well designed dashboard, solid build quality and a roomy interior, and it's easy to see why we're such big fans.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Kona Electric leasing deals from leading providers on our Hyundai Kona Electric deals hub page… 

Hyundai Kona Electric for £199.71 per month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

