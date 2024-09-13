Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: new and improved Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £274 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 13 September is the four-time winner of our Mid-size SUV of the Year award

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Sep 2024
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering
  • Recently facelifted, award-winning family SUV
  • Smooth, refined full-hybrid powertrain
  • £274 per month with £2,773 initial payment

To call us fans of the Hyundai Tucson would be an understatement, as it’s won our Mid-size SUV of the Year award an incredible four times on the trot. The bold-looking family car got even better recently thanks to a mid-life facelift, and right now it’s available with smooth hybrid power for £274 per month.

This three-year deal we found for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid comes from Lease4Less via our parent site Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,773, followed by monthly payments of £274. The deal is based on a 5,000-mile annual limit, but bumping it up to 8,000 miles per year costs only an extra £18 per month.

While the already attention-grabbing design of the Tucson was subtly refined during its recent refresh, the interior was overhauled. The classy new cabin features dual 12.3-inch displays, plus a bank of physical shortcut buttons and climate controls so you don’t have to dig around in the touchscreen.

Five adults should have no problem getting comfortable in the Tucson Hybrid, plus there's a lot of handy storage dotted around and a huge 577-litre boot for all their stuff. For comparison, that’s about 70 litres more than any Nissan Qashqai can offer.

The Tucson’s hybrid set-up uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a single electric motor, which deliver a combined power output of 212bhp and 367Nm of torque. Feeding the e-motor is a 1.49kWh battery, which allows for short amounts of pure-electric driving, including gentle acceleration and engine-off coasting. As a result, Hyundai claims the Tucson Hybrid can average up to 49.5mpg, and during our own testing we managed to hit a still-respectable 42.6mpg.

Advance trim comes with plenty of standard kit, including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a handful of driver-assistance systems.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company, Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

