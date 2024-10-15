Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning, recently refreshed Hyundai Tucson N Line for only £216 per month

Less than £250 per month for our reigning Mid-size SUV of the Year is our incredibly tempting Deal of the Day for 15 October

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Oct 2024
Facelifted Hyundai Tucson N-Line - front tracking
  • Facelifted family SUV with all-new interior
  • N Line trim offers plenty of kit and sporty looks
  • £216 per month with £2,785 initial payment

Last month we featured a Deal of the Day for the new and improved Hyundai Tucson, thinking £274 per month was a stonking price for the four-time winner of our Mid-Size SUV of the Year award. Well, it’s now even cheaper. 

This three-year deal for the facelifted Tucson in N Line trim comes from VIP Gateway via our sister site, Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,785, followed by monthly payments of £216. 

The deal includes a mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute or school run. However you can increase it to 8,000 miles per year for only £18 per month more, while raising it to 10,000 miles brings the price up to £244 per month.

The already bold design of the Tucson is taken up a level by N Line trim, as it adds a sporty-looking body kit and 19-inch alloys. Meanwhile, the all-new interior, which incorporates dual 12.3-inch displays, gets leather and suede upholstery with red stitching, plus further red accents. 

Other standard equipment includes LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, keyless entry, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and driver assistance tech like cruise control and blind spot collision avoidance.

This particular Tucson features a 158bhp turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission. 0-62mph takes a reasonable 9.9 seconds, and Hyundai says it can return up to 40.9mpg. 

All our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Hyundai Tucson Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

