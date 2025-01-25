Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line offers sporty looks and loads of space for only £221 per month
Our Deal of the Day for 9 March is Hyundai’s comfortable, strikingly styled mid-size SUV, which is a serial award-winner
- Auto Express Mid-Size SUV of the Year
- Sporty looks and plenty of kit
- £211 per month with £2,955 initial payment
If the bold design of the Hyundai Tucson hasn’t managed to grab your attention already, then this offer we found through the Auto Express Find a Car service should, because right now you can get our favourite mid-size SUV in sporty-looking, generously equipped N Line trim for only £211 per month.
This two-year lease deal for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line comes from VIP Gateway and requires an initial outlay of £2,955, followed by monthly payments of £221. It includes a 5,000-mile annual limit, but bumping it up to 8,000 miles per year costs only £20 extra per month. Even with a 10,000-mile per year allowance, the Tucson Hybrid can still be yours for £254 per month.
Alternatively, if you want to spend longer with the striking family car, three-year agreements are available from less than £250 a month.
N Line trim comes with a sporty body kit complemented by a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the interior – updated as part of the Tucson’s facelift last year – features leather and suede upholstery with red stitching, plus further red accents.
The kit list on this particular Tucson includes dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, LED headlights, keyless entry, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and some other driver assistance tech, such as blind spot collision avoidance and cruise control.
Now a four-time winner of our Mid-Size SUV of the Year, the Tucson offers enough space to seat five comfortably, and there’s also a huge 577-litre boot. On the road, it’s comfortable, refined and composed.
The Tucson Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a single electric motor, which deliver a combined power output of 212bhp and 367Nm of torque. Feeding the e-motor is a 1.49kWh battery, which allows for pure-electric driving, particularly around town. Hyundai claims this set-up can return up to 49.5mpg on average, and we managed to hit a respectable 42.6mpg on test.
The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Tucson leasing deals from leading providers on our Hyundai Tucson deals hub page…
