Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line offers sporty looks and loads of space for only £221 per month

Auto Express Mid-Size SUV of the Year

Sporty looks and plenty of kit

£211 per month with £2,955 initial payment

If the bold design of the Hyundai Tucson hasn’t managed to grab your attention already, then this offer we found through the Auto Express Find a Car service should, because right now you can get our favourite mid-size SUV in sporty-looking, generously equipped N Line trim for only £211 per month.

This two-year lease deal for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line comes from VIP Gateway and requires an initial outlay of £2,955, followed by monthly payments of £221. It includes a 5,000-mile annual limit, but bumping it up to 8,000 miles per year costs only £20 extra per month. Even with a 10,000-mile per year allowance, the Tucson Hybrid can still be yours for £254 per month.

Alternatively, if you want to spend longer with the striking family car, three-year agreements are available from less than £250 a month.

N Line trim comes with a sporty body kit complemented by a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the interior – updated as part of the Tucson’s facelift last year – features leather and suede upholstery with red stitching, plus further red accents.