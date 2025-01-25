Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Near-50mpg Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £232 per month

Hyundai’s smart-looking family SUV is frugal to run, but needn’t cost much to buy either with this Deal of the Day for 25 January

By:Antony Ingram
25 Jan 2025
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering
  • Sporty N Line trim and hybrid power
  • 48.7mpg economy for low fuel costs
  • £3,084 initial deposit, then £232 per month

You wouldn’t know the current generation of Hyundai Tucson has been around for five years now just by looking at it; its sharp styling still looks contemporary, and 2024’s light refresh jazzed up the interior too. Not that the old car really needed changing there either, but the latest model now has more in common with the retro-futuristic Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Unlike the Ioniq-badged cars, the Tucson remains powered by internal combustion, although it’s been available as a hybrid for a while, and that’s the car we have for our Car Deal of the Day. Through VIP Gateway Hyundai Leasing, you can get your paws on a Hyundai Tucson 1.6 T Hybrid N Line for £232.10 per month on a 24-month deal.

That’s after a £3,084.25 initial deposit, while there’s a 5,000-mile annual limit – though as ever, you can probably negotiate for more, for a little extra cost, if this Tucson is to be your main family car and needs to cover a few more miles.

It’s probably not a car you’d drive just for the heck of it, because the Tucson’s very much set up to be relaxing and undemanding. But then its rivals are hardly known for Verstappen-pleasing handling either, so we can’t be too harsh on it for that. The Tucson Hybrid uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and electric motor combo to deliver 212bhp, so performance is more than acceptable: you get an 8.2-second 0-62mph sprint, although aiming for this does generate a little too much noise from the occasionally raucous engine.

However, you’ll probably like the look and feel of the interior, plus the generous kit levels in this N Line trim, and the practicality of the five-seat cabin and 577-litre boot in Hybrid form. The Tucson will handle some light towing too, if you have a compact caravan, thanks to a 1,360kg braked limit.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Tucson leasing deals from leading providers on our Hyundai Tucson Hybrid deals hub page

See our Hyundai Tucson deals

Check out the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

