Car Deal of the Day: Bag one of the last Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs for under £400 a month
The I-Pace shows how good an electric Jag can be. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 February
- Great to drive
- Plush interior
- £397.72 a month
It won't have escaped your attention that Jaguar is busy 'reimagining' itself. The unveiling of the long and lithe Type 00 concept car in December 2024 previewed what we can expect from this most storied of British brands from 2026 onwards. But what if you can't wait until then? Our Deal of the Day might suit.
While the arrival of Jaguar's much-anticipated pure-electric four-door GT may be some way off, you can still get behind the wheel of one of the cars that represented the Jaguar brand until very recently – the I-Pace.
Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we spotted that VIPGateway.co.uk Jaguar Leasing is offering brand new I-Paces for less than £400 a month.
The deal requires an initial payment of £5,071.59 – a chunk of cash, admittedly, but Jaguar is a posh brand, don't forget. After that, it's £397.72 every month for a total of 48 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can double this to 10,000 per annum for a little over £25 extra a month if you need to.
If the I-Pace is anything to go by, future electric Jaguars will be fantastic to drive while also offering superb comfort – hallmarks of the brand for decades. Like most electric SUVs the I-Pace is heavy, but amazingly it doesn't feel it – it has remarkable body control and sharp steering.
All I-Paces, regardless of trim, are powered by the same 90kWh battery, and pack 395bhp from their twin motors. Performance is brisk, but the I-Pace seems a little behind the times with its 286-mile range – you can expect more like 240 miles between fill-ups in real world motoring.
This deal is for the R-Dynamic SE Black. One up from entry-level, it's well equipped with 12-way electric memory front seats, 20-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, a posh Meridian stereo, along with an easy-to-use 10-inch touchscreen. This is on top of plush build quality and roomy interior space.
