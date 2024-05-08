Car Deal of the Day: Bag one of the last Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs for under £400 a month

Great to drive

It won't have escaped your attention that Jaguar is busy 'reimagining' itself. The unveiling of the long and lithe Type 00 concept car in December 2024 previewed what we can expect from this most storied of British brands from 2026 onwards. But what if you can't wait until then? Our Deal of the Day might suit.

While the arrival of Jaguar's much-anticipated pure-electric four-door GT may be some way off, you can still get behind the wheel of one of the cars that represented the Jaguar brand until very recently – the I-Pace.

Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we spotted that VIPGateway.co.uk Jaguar Leasing is offering brand new I-Paces for less than £400 a month.

The deal requires an initial payment of £5,071.59 – a chunk of cash, admittedly, but Jaguar is a posh brand, don't forget. After that, it's £397.72 every month for a total of 48 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can double this to 10,000 per annum for a little over £25 extra a month if you need to.

If the I-Pace is anything to go by, future electric Jaguars will be fantastic to drive while also offering superb comfort – hallmarks of the brand for decades. Like most electric SUVs the I-Pace is heavy, but amazingly it doesn't feel it – it has remarkable body control and sharp steering.