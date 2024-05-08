Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Jaguar I-Pace is a royal-approved stunner at £393 a month

The Jaguar I-Pace remains an eye-catching EV with premium appeal and this tempting lease makes it our Deal of the Day for 8 May

by: Alastair Crooks
8 May 2024
Jaguar I-Pace - front cornering
  • 278-mile range
  • Plush interior
  • £393 a month

If you’re looking to stand out from the zero-emission crowd then look no further than this Jaguar I-Pace we managed to find on leasing.com. A real Auto Express favourite, the I-Pace remains an appealing choice in the electric car market six years on from its launch. 

This personal contract hire agreement requires an initial deposit of £3,838 and sits over a three-year period with monthly payments of £393 - not bad considering the lofty list price of over £75,000. The mileage limit stands at 5,000 a year and the I-Pace is in stock, so you shouldn’t have to wait long for your new Jaguar to arrive. 

Designed by none other than Ian Callum, the I-Pace stole the Los Angeles Motor Show back in 2016 in concept form - when the production version arrived in 2018 it looked even better. So much so that it earned royal approval, becoming the first all-electric car owned by the royal household. 

While the I-Pace’s dramatically sleek styling probably persuaded the then Prince Charles to have one on his fleet, the electric Jaguar isn’t all show. This one has a 90kWh battery which allows for a decent 278-mile range and from our experience that shouldn’t drop too much throughout the year either. 

It’s quick too, seriously quick. A 4.8-second 0-62mph time is achieved from a dual-motor powertrain putting out 400bhp and a monstrous 696Nm of torque. It’s not just a straight-line missile either, because the I-Pace is poised in the corners with all the agility we’ve come to expect of modern Jaguars. 

The interior is superb with classy materials throughout. We particularly like Jaguar’s in-house Pivi Pro infotainment system and the separate climate control screen works well. There’s real practicality here too, despite that sloping roofline with a 505-litre boot and passenger space that’s large enough for tall adults to stay comfortable on long journeys. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Jaguar I-Pace Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

