Car Deal of the Day: chunky Jeep Avenger offers SUV style for an affordable price

Chunky Jeep styling

Offers near 50mpg potential

Only £179.46 a month

It may be one of the least rugged cars to have ever worn the Jeep badge and famous seven-slot grille, but what the Avenger lacks in off-road prowess, it more than makes up for in on-street style.

The Jeep Avenger is one of the chunkiest and most fashionable baby SUVs around – and you can have it for a bargain price right now.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Milease is offering the mini Jeep for an equally minuscule price. After an initial payment of £2,447.52, you’ll be forking out just £179.46 a month over two years. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but this cap can be doubled to 10,000 per annum for just £21.66 extra a month.

For this kind of money you might think you’ll be getting the cheapest model available, but that’s not the case. In fact, rather amazingly, this deal is for the range-topping version.

Appropriately named ‘Summit’, it gets full LED lights front and rear, 18-inch alloys, wireless phone charging, parking sensors front and rear, and blind spot monitoring. This is on top of the mid-spec car’s adjustable boot floor, LED foglamps, off-roader-like skid plates and a pair of 10.25-inch screens.

Powering this Avenger is a 99bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. The dash from 0-62mph takes a leisurely 10.6 seconds, but fuel economy is high – Jeep claims just under 50mpg. While a Ford Puma delivers a more thrilling driving experience, the Avenger is still an enjoyable car from behind the wheel.

Style is one of the main reasons why you’ll be considering an Avenger. The boxy good looks are matched with a quirky looking interior that’s topped off with a really easy-to-use and slick infotainment system.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

