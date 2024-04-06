Car Deal of the Day: KGM Tivoli at £194 a month one of brand’s many enticing spring offers

Up to £1,000 deposit contribution

Entire KGM range available

PCP as low as £194 a month

KGM might be a new name for SsangYong but the good news is the Korean brand’s appealing SUVs are still available for bargain prices. These offers run from 2 April to 3 June so don’t dawdle if you want to make the most of them.

First up is the Tivoli and this small SUV designed to go up against the Ford Puma and Skoda Kamiq can be had for just £194 a month on a 48-month personal contract purchase (PCP) agreement with a £5,296 deposit lowered by a £500 deposit contribution from KGM.

The larger KGM Korando is offered with a £1,000 deposit contribution on a five-year PCP deal with pricing from £298 per month and a deposit of £9,222. The new Torres can be had on a PCP deal too with a £750 deposit contribution from KGM and monthly payments of £399.

The Rexton large SUV is even cheaper on the monthly instalments, costing from just £384 a month on a four-year PCP deal with a chunky £1,000 deposit contribution. The Musso pick-up truck with its five-year/100,000-mile warranty receives a £750 deposit contribution on a five-year PCP deal, taking monthly payments down to £320.

The entire range of KGM cars, including the new all-electric Torres EVX and Korando e-Motion can also be purchased under the firm’s ‘Half and Half’ finance option. This allows buyers to pay half of the car’s price up front and the remaining half after 12 months, with zero per cent APR.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

