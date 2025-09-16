Korean brand KGM, formerly known as SsangYong, has released the first picture and details of its new Musso dual-cab pick up.

This fresh generation will be shown to the public for the first time at the CV Show in Birmingham next week, and is set to rival other mid-size pick-up trucks such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Prices have yet to be set, but they are likely to mirror the current model, which starts at around £33,000 ex-VAT.

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The new Musso will join its all-electric KGM Musso EV counterpart in the KGM range, but as before these are totally different vehicles. As such, the new ICE-powered model will retain its 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which powers all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. KGM has confirmed this new generation will retain its 3.5-tonne towing capacity and a 1,000kg payload – critical figures for buyers.

Precise power or performance figures have yet to be confirmed, but KGM quotes 199bhp and 441Nm for the current generation, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the new one. Key off-roading equipment remains, too, including a locking rear differential.

For now, only a single exterior picture of the new model has been released. This shows a far more contemporary design with a rugged front end, lots of LED lighting and a boxier, overly upright shape. The current generation’s masses of chrome and SUV-like styling are now a thing of the past.

While no official pictures of the cabin have been released, KGM says it has focused on improving the Musso’s digital systems and active safety suite. This will include the latest ADAS technology, including lane-keeping assist and speed sign recognition, as well as adaptive cruise control, a full 360-degree camera system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Musso has been a stalwart in the UK for decades, and while it might not enjoy quite the same level of sales as the Hilux or Ranger, its popularity among rural buyers has never wavered. These key upgrades seem likely to widen its appeal further.

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