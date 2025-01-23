Car Deal of the Day: The Kia EV3 is a quirky and spacious electric SUV for just £335 a month

Distinctive styling

Large battery pack

£334.80 a month

With models such as the e-Niro and EV6, Kia has arguably led the way with electric cars in recent years. Now the Korean brand is readying a whole suite of EVs – and its newest, the EV3, is available with some tempting deals right now.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, UK Carline Kia is offering the EV3 for just £334.80 a month. There’s an initial payment of £4,287.59 needed, and the deal is for 48 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double this for a mere £20.40 a month – offering a lot of flexibility for not a lot of extra cash.

This deal is for the entry-level Air version of the EV3, but there’s no scrimping on goodies. As standard, it gets twin 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen and digital dials, a heated steering wheel and front seats, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, smart 17-inch alloy wheels and a host of safety systems to give peace of mind.

What’s really great about this deal, though, is that it’s for the larger battery available. At 81.4kWh, it’s a chunky pack for a compact electric SUV, and opens up a driving range of 375 miles.