Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: The Kia EV3 is a quirky and spacious electric SUV for just £335 a month

The EV3 is Kia’s latest electric model and comes with an array of desirable features. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 January.

By:James Batchelor
23 Jan 2025
Kia EV3 - front action
  • Distinctive styling
  • Large battery pack
  • £334.80 a month

With models such as the e-Niro and EV6, Kia has arguably led the way with electric cars in recent years. Now the Korean brand is readying a whole suite of EVs – and its newest, the EV3, is available with some tempting deals right now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, UK Carline Kia is offering the EV3 for just £334.80 a month. There’s an initial payment of £4,287.59 needed, and the deal is for 48 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double this for a mere £20.40 a month – offering a lot of flexibility for not a lot of extra cash. 

This deal is for the entry-level Air version of the EV3, but there’s no scrimping on goodies. As standard, it gets twin 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen and digital dials, a heated steering wheel and front seats, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, smart 17-inch alloy wheels and a host of safety systems to give peace of mind. 

What’s really great about this deal, though, is that it’s for the larger battery available. At 81.4kWh, it’s a chunky pack for a compact electric SUV, and opens up a driving range of 375 miles. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The EV3 is efficient, too – we've seen nearly 5.0m/kWh in some of our tests. Meanwhile, a DC charging rate of 128kW can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

In terms of design, the EV3 is very modern and looks like nothing else on the road. The trendy theme continues inside, with a quirky look topped off with high-quality materials. It’s a spacious car, too, with loads of room in the back seats, and a usefully square, generously sized boot. 

That quality feel also translates to the driving experience. The EV3 feels well engineered and at home in both the city and on the motorway.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia EV3 leasing deals from leading providers on our Kia EV3 deals hub page… 

See our Kia EV3 deals

Check out the Kia EV3 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Want a well equipped and practical supermini? Try Hyundai’s i20 for £162 a month
Hyundai i20 main image

Car Deal of the Day: Want a well equipped and practical supermini? Try Hyundai’s i20 for £162 a month

The Hyundai i20 offers pretty much everything the supermini buyer needs, and at a very good price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 January.
News
22 Jan 2025
Car Deal Alert! New Vauxhall Frontera Electric available from £349 per month, with just £349 up front
Vauxhall Frontera Electric - front

Car Deal Alert! New Vauxhall Frontera Electric available from £349 per month, with just £349 up front

British brand’s Electric All In package also gives customers money towards a home wallbox and 10,000 miles worth of free charging
News
22 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 408 offers style and individuality for £223 a month
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 408 offers style and individuality for £223 a month

The Peugeot 408 stands out from rivals thanks to its design. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 January.
News
21 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month
BMW i5 - main image

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month

The BMW i5 is a high-tech electric saloon for a very reasonable price, as this Deal of the Day for 20 January goes to show
News
20 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it's clear hybrids are the answer
Mike Rutherford - Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it&#039;s clear hybrids are the answer - header

Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it's clear hybrids are the answer

Mike Rutherford believes motorists will snub electric cars in favour of hybrids for years to come
Opinion
19 Jan 2025
New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed

Work is under way on a new petrol two-seater that will use the mid-engined powertrain from Toyota's Tokyo Auto Salon concept
News
22 Jan 2025
Toyota Land Cruiser review
Toyota Land Cruiser - main image

Toyota Land Cruiser review

The latest Toyota Land Cruiser is more sophisticated, stylish, and tech-laden, but gives up none of its predecessor’s capability
In-depth reviews
20 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content