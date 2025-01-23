Car Deal of the Day: The Kia EV3 is a quirky and spacious electric SUV for just £335 a month
The EV3 is Kia’s latest electric model and comes with an array of desirable features. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 January.
- Distinctive styling
- Large battery pack
- £334.80 a month
With models such as the e-Niro and EV6, Kia has arguably led the way with electric cars in recent years. Now the Korean brand is readying a whole suite of EVs – and its newest, the EV3, is available with some tempting deals right now.
Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, UK Carline Kia is offering the EV3 for just £334.80 a month. There’s an initial payment of £4,287.59 needed, and the deal is for 48 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double this for a mere £20.40 a month – offering a lot of flexibility for not a lot of extra cash.
This deal is for the entry-level Air version of the EV3, but there’s no scrimping on goodies. As standard, it gets twin 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen and digital dials, a heated steering wheel and front seats, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, smart 17-inch alloy wheels and a host of safety systems to give peace of mind.
What’s really great about this deal, though, is that it’s for the larger battery available. At 81.4kWh, it’s a chunky pack for a compact electric SUV, and opens up a driving range of 375 miles.
The EV3 is efficient, too – we've seen nearly 5.0m/kWh in some of our tests. Meanwhile, a DC charging rate of 128kW can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.
In terms of design, the EV3 is very modern and looks like nothing else on the road. The trendy theme continues inside, with a quirky look topped off with high-quality materials. It’s a spacious car, too, with loads of room in the back seats, and a usefully square, generously sized boot.
That quality feel also translates to the driving experience. The EV3 feels well engineered and at home in both the city and on the motorway.
