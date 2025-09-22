New Kia EV4 GT is ready for launch, and it fancies a fight with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

But as well as software tweaks and trickery, we have been informed there will be some mechanical changes for the EV4 GT. Hopefully that includes the electronic limited-slip differential the EV9 GT features, plus its adaptive dampers. A bigger set of brakes and retuned steering also seems likely.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Kia’s marketing director for Europe, David Hilbert, said the EV4 GT is “about showing what we're capable of in terms of delivering a great vehicle that you can use every day, but also have that kind of fun factor.”

What separates Kia GT cars and Hyundai’s N cars?

We recently learned that in the coming years Hyundai will be launching its own electric hot hatch, the Ioniq 3 N, which will be based on the same underpinnings as the EV4 GT. So naturally we asked Hilbert what will differentiate these two cars?

“When we brought out the Kia Stinger GT, or even before that, the ProCeed GT, it wasn't all about straight-line speed,” he said, “I remember, in fact, that Peter Schreyer – who was our designer at the time – said it was all about the thrill of the journey.

“You know, it's not about being the fastest to the destination, it's about having a great driving experience. So our GT philosophy is much more about that kind of driving pleasure, having great times.

“It's not just purely about adrenaline or straight-line speed. I guess N is much more that kind of extreme, racing focus, whereas ours is more about everyday driving, but with a bit of, you know, edginess.”

