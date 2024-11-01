Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Niro EV is classy electric crossover for £239 a month

Lots of kit and an impressive range make the Kia Niro EV our Deal of the Day for 1 November

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Nov 2024
Kia Niro EV - front tracking
  • Big boot
  • Competitive range figures
  • £239 a month

The Kia Niro EV is a great all-round family crossover that just so happens to be all-electric. It’s a rival for the likes of the Jeep Avenger EV and Volvo EX30, but also petrol hatchbacks like the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf thanks to a solid 285-mile range. This deal we found on our sister website Carwow via ABC Leasing Kia makes the Niro EV more appealing than ever.

A personal contract hire agreement, this deal sits over three years and requires an initial deposit of £3,119. Monthly payments of £239 follow and there’s an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles – though we expect you’ll be able to negotiate for more if needed. 

The Niro EV improves on the e-Niro – which was one of our favourite electric cars for a long time – with great range, but also strong driving dynamics and useful practicality. With a 201bhp electric motor, the Niro EV is surprisingly quick in a straight line, taking 7.8 seconds to go from 0 to 62mph. The ride is on the sensible side of smooth as well.

This is the mid-spec ‘3’ trim level, so while the entry-level Niro EV is well-equipped, this version has 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, twin 10.25-inch screens, front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, plus heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. It’s safe too, with blind spot collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, forward collision avoidance and safe exit warning. 

There’s an overall grown-up feel in the Niro EV’s cabin. Inspired by the EV6, there’s a dual-purpose touch panel that gives the dash a premium look and while responding well to inputs. Most families won't have any issues with interior space and in the rear there’s a generous 475-litre boot. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…

Check out the Kia Niro EV Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

