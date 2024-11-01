Car Deal of the Day: Kia Niro EV is classy electric crossover for £239 a month

Big boot

Competitive range figures

£239 a month

The Kia Niro EV is a great all-round family crossover that just so happens to be all-electric. It’s a rival for the likes of the Jeep Avenger EV and Volvo EX30, but also petrol hatchbacks like the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf thanks to a solid 285-mile range. This deal we found on our sister website Carwow via ABC Leasing Kia makes the Niro EV more appealing than ever.

A personal contract hire agreement, this deal sits over three years and requires an initial deposit of £3,119. Monthly payments of £239 follow and there’s an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles – though we expect you’ll be able to negotiate for more if needed.

The Niro EV improves on the e-Niro – which was one of our favourite electric cars for a long time – with great range, but also strong driving dynamics and useful practicality. With a 201bhp electric motor, the Niro EV is surprisingly quick in a straight line, taking 7.8 seconds to go from 0 to 62mph. The ride is on the sensible side of smooth as well.

This is the mid-spec ‘3’ trim level, so while the entry-level Niro EV is well-equipped, this version has 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, twin 10.25-inch screens, front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, plus heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. It’s safe too, with blind spot collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, forward collision avoidance and safe exit warning.

There’s an overall grown-up feel in the Niro EV’s cabin. Inspired by the EV6, there’s a dual-purpose touch panel that gives the dash a premium look and while responding well to inputs. Most families won't have any issues with interior space and in the rear there’s a generous 475-litre boot.

