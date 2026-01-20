The facelifted Kia Niro has been revealed, sporting a sleek new look and a refreshed interior that incorporates the brand’s latest infotainment system.

Most of the design changes are up front. The silver trim that wrapped around the Niro's nose is now gone, and instead the new model just has a super-slim interpretation of Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grille flanked by a set of new, taller headlights that incorporate the same ‘Starmap’ lightning found on all the brand’s models, from the dinky Picanto city car to the flagship EV9, which you can currently save more than £7,000 on through our Buy A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The plastic on the bumpers, doors and wheelarch cladding appears to have a glossy black finish now, plus Kia has added a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. The faux skid plates that give the Niro a slightly tough SUV-like look still feature, though.

The tail-lights are slightly smaller and thinner than before, and now have a smokey finish, while the rear bumper has received a bit of a revamp and a brake light has been incorporated into the roof spoiler.

Inside, the updated Niro features dual 12.3-inch displays running Kia’s latest infotainment system. There’s also a new, square-ish two-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons, plus a dedicated drive mode selector, borrowed from the all-electric EV3 SUV and EV4 hatchback.