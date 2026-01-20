Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia Niro gets sharper looks, interior upgrades and latest tech for 2026

The new and improved Kia Niro should arrive in the UK later this year, offering a choice of hybrid, PHEV and EV power

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Jan 2026
New Kia Niro - front 3/4

The facelifted Kia Niro has been revealed, sporting a sleek new look and a refreshed interior that incorporates the brand’s latest infotainment system. 

Most of the design changes are up front. The silver trim that wrapped around the Niro's nose is now gone, and instead the new model just has a super-slim interpretation of Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grille flanked by a set of new, taller headlights that incorporate the same ‘Starmap’ lightning found on all the brand’s models, from the dinky Picanto city car to the flagship EV9, which you can currently save more than £7,000 on through our Buy A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The plastic on the bumpers, doors and wheelarch cladding appears to have a glossy black finish now, plus Kia has added a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. The faux skid plates that give the Niro a slightly tough SUV-like look still feature, though. 

Kia Niro - interior

The tail-lights are slightly smaller and thinner than before, and now have a smokey finish, while the rear bumper has received a bit of a revamp and a brake light has been incorporated into the roof spoiler. 

Inside, the updated Niro features dual 12.3-inch displays running Kia’s latest infotainment system. There’s also a new, square-ish two-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons, plus a dedicated drive mode selector, borrowed from the all-electric EV3 SUV and EV4 hatchback. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The dashboard appears to have been tweaked slightly to accommodate the new rectangular screen and the centre console has a new finish too. However, the switchable control panel below the touchscreen remains. 

That’s all we know about the new Kia Niro for now, but the brand has promised to reveal more details in March and we expect the refreshed SUV to arrive in the UK before the end of the year. 

The new Niro will slot in between the facelifted Stonic and the all-new Seltos in Kia’s range of petrol-powered SUVs, and should be offered with the same selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains as the current model. 

Kia Niro - rear 3/4

The hybrid uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a single electric motor powered by a 1.32kWh battery and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Power is rated at 127bhp, making the car good for 0-62mph in 11.3 seconds, and a return of up to 64.2mpg. 

The PHEV adds an 11.1kWh battery and ups the power to 168bhp, providing a pure-electric range of 40 miles, a 0-62mph time of less than 10 seconds and supposedly allows it to return up to 353.1mpg. 

Finally, the EV uses a 64.8kWh battery and a 201bhp front-mounted motor that offers a 285-mile range, and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes. However, for context, the newer, similarly sized Kia EV3 offers up to 375 miles of range, and takes half an hour to be topped up.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2026
Best used small SUVs - header

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2026

If you're after a little extra style and space without breaking the bank, these are the best used small SUVs and 4x4s
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Kia Niro review
Kia Niro HEV - main image

Kia Niro review

Efficient, practical and boasting excellent on-board technology, the Kia Niro is a family SUV that offers great value for money
In-depth reviews
25 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals
Opinion - Vauxhall

Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals

Mike Rutherford takes a closer look at the UK new car sales figures from 2025
Opinion
18 Jan 2026
New AUDI E5 Sportback 2026 review: the best car Audi has built in decades
AUDI E5 Sportback - front tracking

New AUDI E5 Sportback 2026 review: the best car Audi has built in decades

This is the first car from Audi's China-focused sub-brand, and it's a real shame that we won't be getting it
Road tests
16 Jan 2026
Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV5 vs Smart #5: is the new cut-price Tesla electric SUV king?
Tesla Model Y, Kia EV5, and Smart #5 - front angled

Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV5 vs Smart #5: is the new cut-price Tesla electric SUV king?

The electric SUV class is hotting up with new Kia EV5 and Smart #5, plus an entry-level version of Tesla’s Model Y
Car group tests
17 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content