Car Deal of the Day: Kia ProCeed offers shooting brake style for under £200 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 26 January is the sleek, striking and practical, Kia ProCeed

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Jan 2024
Kia ProCeed- front cornering
  • £182 a month
  • GT-Line trim with plenty of kit
  • Family-friendly 594-litre boot

The shooting brake is a rare creature in today’s market, but for those uninterested in an SUV, they offer estate car practicality in a handsome, head-turning package. And right now you can have one for less than £200 per month with this deal we found for the stylish Kia ProCeed.

We found the deal in question through leasing aggregator leaseloco.com, and it’s for the ProCeed in GT-Line trim. So you get a sporty look, plus a decent kit list that includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and sat-nav built-in. 

This Personal Contract Hire (PCH) or leasing agreement lasts for three years, requires an initial payment of £2,191 and then £182 a month thereafter. The annual mileage limit on this deal is the standard 5,000 miles per year, but if you plan to cover closer to 8,000 every year, raising the limit costs an £30 extra per month and adds around £365 to the initial payment.

The Kia ProCeed is powered by a 158bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired in this particular car with a six-speed manual gearbox. 0-62mph takes 8.6 seconds, while Kia claims fuel economy stats up to 48.7mpg; enough to cover more than 500 miles between trips to the petrol pump. 

The ProCeed doesn’t sacrifice load-lugging capability for the sake of its rakish looks either, boasting an enormous 594 litres of boot space – that’s nearly 100 litres more than you get in a Nissan Qashqai. GT-Line models also feature a 60:40 split and fold rear bench, with cargo space growing to an impressive 1,545 litres when just the front seats are in place. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Kia ProCeed Shooting Brake Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

