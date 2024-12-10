Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage SUV is stunning value at just £260 a month

Fuel-efficient hybrid

Spacious interior

£260 per month

The Kia Sportage could topple the Ford Puma in this year's best-selling new cars list. With a month to go, the Korean SUV is tantalisingly close to becoming the nation's favourite model of 2024 – and it's easy to see why.

Good to drive, and offering a tech-laden interior, space for all of the family, and stylish good looks, it's a winner regardless of the sales charts. It's also considerably cheaper than you might think.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Thanks to a deal from Lease Car UK Kia Leasing via our very own Find a Car service, you can get a brand-new Sportage on your driveway for just £260 a month – that’s stunning value. There’s an initial payment of £3,479.99 to take care of and then it’s that very low monthly payment; the deal is for 36 months and mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you want to bump that up to 8,000 per annum, it costs just over £24 a month to do so.

Surprisingly, the deal is not for the entry-level petrol model, but the ‘self-charging hybrid’. This pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a six-speed automatic transmission with an electric motor to deliver excellent fuel economy – Kia claims just under 50mpg – as well as sprightly performance, thanks to a total output of 207bhp.

The Sportage is a pleasant and easy car to drive, with great levels of refinement. It's also a pretty roomy family SUV with a fantastic 587-litre boot.

Plus, this deal is for the desirable GT-Line spec, so you get sportier exterior styling, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, suede leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and rear privacy glass.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia Sportage leasing deals from leading providers on our Kia Sportage deals hub page…

Check out the Kia Sportage Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…