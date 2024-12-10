Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and efficient Kia Sportage hybrid for just £255 a month

Efficient hybrid

Desirable GT-Line spec

£254.19 a month

The Kia Sportage was close to being the UK's best-selling car last year, just pipped by the Ford Puma.

It's easy to see why Brits are lapping up the Sportage, though. It has a fantastic blend of refined driving manners, great on-board tech and efficient engines, while families love the car's roomy interior. That's not forgetting that the Sportage also looks sharp with modern styling, helping it to stand out in what is a very crowded market.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It's cheap too – stunningly cheap, in fact, as our Deal of the Day proves.

First Vehicle Leasing is offering the small SUV for just £254.19 a month, through the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's a two-year deal and requires a £3,349.28 initial payment to get things going, but after that there’s just a low monthly price to find.

This deal has a 5,000-mile-per-year cap, but you can raise this to 8,000 for just under £17 extra a month. Even at that price, the Sportage represents terrific value for money.

Don't think this low price equals a lowly trim level, stripped of all luxuries, though, because it's for the desirable GT-Line – our pick of the model line-up.