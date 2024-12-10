Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and efficient Kia Sportage hybrid for just £255 a month

The Kia Sportage mixes a sporty design with hybrid power. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 March.

By:James Batchelor
4 Mar 2025
Kia Sportage - front corner left
  • Efficient hybrid
  • Desirable GT-Line spec
  • £254.19 a month

The Kia Sportage was close to being the UK's best-selling car last year, just pipped by the Ford Puma

It's easy to see why Brits are lapping up the Sportage, though. It has a fantastic blend of refined driving manners, great on-board tech and efficient engines, while families love the car's roomy interior. That's not forgetting that the Sportage also looks sharp with modern styling, helping it to stand out in what is a very crowded market. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It's cheap too – stunningly cheap, in fact, as our Deal of the Day proves.

First Vehicle Leasing is offering the small SUV for just £254.19 a month, through the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's a two-year deal and requires a £3,349.28 initial payment to get things going, but after that there’s just a low monthly price to find.

This deal has a 5,000-mile-per-year cap, but you can raise this to 8,000 for just under £17 extra a month. Even at that price, the Sportage represents terrific value for money.

Don't think this low price equals a lowly trim level, stripped of all luxuries, though, because it's for the desirable GT-Line – our pick of the model line-up. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as sportier exterior styling, GT Line adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia also throws in suede and leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, as well as three-zone climate control. Privacy glass also gives an up-market touch. 

Here, GT-Line is paired with one of Kia's 'self-charging’ hybrids. This mixes a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a small electric motor and a six-speed automatic gearbox – it's a combination that gives pleasing performance (there's 207bhp on tap) and efficiency, with Kia claiming just under 50mpg. 

Kia Sportage - dashboard

The Sportage is a refined drive, with tight body control, a supple ride, and light steering. There's also a well-made interior that's comfortable and roomy – a 587-litre boot is one of the largest in the class.         

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia Sportage leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia Sportage deals hub page… 

See our Kia Sportage deals

Check out the Kia Sportage Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal Alert! Award-winning Citroen e-C3 dips under £20k in this spring sale deal
Citroen e-C3

Car Deal Alert! Award-winning Citroen e-C3 dips under £20k in this spring sale deal

Get an already affordable EV even cheaper with these £2,000-off deals on the Citroen e-C3
News
4 Mar 2025
Which of the UK’s most popular cars costs least to run? Puma, Qashqai, Golf and more favourites ranked
Four way image of Nissan Juke, MG HS, Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Golf

Which of the UK’s most popular cars costs least to run? Puma, Qashqai, Golf and more favourites ranked

The top 10 best-selling cars in the UK have very different day-to-day running costs, here’s how they rank…
Features
3 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £165 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka
Facelifted Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £165 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka

You can switch to electric without busting your wallet with this Vauxhall Mokka. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 March.
News
3 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month
Jaecoo 7 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March
News
2 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month
Jaecoo 7 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March
News
2 Mar 2025
Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices
Opinion - VW Golf

Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices

Mike Rutherford takes a look at new car sales figures across Europe
Opinion
2 Mar 2025
Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?
Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe - front tracking

Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?

Who said SUVs have to be high, wide and boxy? The facelifted Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupé blend traditional cues with a trendy, low roof approach
Car group tests
1 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content