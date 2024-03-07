Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Kia XCeed is quirky, appealing and cheap at just £206 per month

With eye-catching design, a well-built cabin and the right price, the Kia XCeed is our Deal of the Day for 7 March

by: Ellis Hyde
7 Mar 2024
Kia XCeed PHEV - front static
  • Plenty of space
  • Efficient engine
  • £206 per month

If you’re looking for something a bit different to the usual cohort of Volkswagen Golfs, Vauxhall Astras and Toyota Corollas, then why not try the Kia XCeed? A slightly jacked-up version of the excellent Ceed hatchback, it’s a strong performer in a number of crucial areas - not least pricing thanks to this great deal we found on leaseloco.com.

Priced at just £206, this Kia XCeed personal contract hire agreement is based over a four-year term with a sensible initial deposit of £1,860. The deal has a mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but for most people we’d suggest bumping this up to 10,000 miles considering it’s only an extra £13 a month. 

The XCeed in particular comes with the mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which provides an impressive mix of fuel efficiency and performance. There’s 158bhp on tap for a 0-62mph time of 8.7 seconds, but with a 47mpg fuel economy figure the XCeed should be pretty cheap to run. With a slightly softer spring rate compared to the regular Ceed, the XCeed delivers a comfortable ride, too. 

It’s in ‘2’ trim which means it’s got all the kit you could want. There’s lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance and a reversing camera. Next to that distinctive ‘tiger face’ grille from Kia, are LED headlights with high beam assist and there’s also rain-sensing wipers, a voice assistance system and air-conditioning as standard.

It appears the general public really enjoy their XCeeds too. The Kia crossover is a regular fixture near the top of Driver Power’s ‘best cars to own’ rankings, placing a very respectable 12th in 2023. 

The interior feels sturdy and spacious with quality materials where it counts. A 426-litre boot is better than almost every family hatchback out there as well. 

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Kia XCeed Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

