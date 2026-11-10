Nearly 20 years ago, the KTM X-Bow launched from a new automotive offshoot of the famed motorcycle manufacturer, featuring an ultra-lightweight construction, a four-cylinder engine borrowed from VW Group, and a conspicuous lack of a windscreen. Various derivatives have followed, right the way up to the mad, five-cylinder-powered, closed-cockpit GT-XR, but now, KTM X-Bow is indulging in a different kind of bonkers with the Arrow.

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Just as competitor Ariel seemingly got bored of only making track-focused things and brought out the Nomad buggy, KTM X-Bow Arrow takes the brand in a very different, rally-raid style direction.

It’s built around a tubular steel structure rather than a carbon fibre tub as seen on other X-Bow models. To that, KTM attaches double wishbones front and rear plus massive KW dampers providing 600mm of travel. On the entry-level version, you get three-way manually adjustable dampers, with an electronically adjustable setup found on the limited edition Arrow Black. The latter even has an active anti-roll bar system, along with hydraulic bump stops.

The 15-inch wheels are shod in 32-inch Maxxis RAZR XT tyres, with the Black upsizing to 35-inch monsters on beadlock wheels, helping prevent the tyres from unseating when run at low pressures in very extreme conditions.