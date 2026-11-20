New Lamborghini Revuelto SV review: the best Lambo ever
The Revuelto was already a sensational supercar, but the SV takes things even further
Verdict
Just a few extra horsepower, a rear wing, and a fresh paint job? Not even close. Lamborghini has pulled out all the stops for the Revuelto SV. We didn’t think the differences would be this vast, yet it feels considerably sharper than the standard car across the board. From a pure driving dynamics perspective, it’s the best Lamborghini we have ever driven.
“Today is going to be an unforgettable day,” begins Fermin Soneira, Lamborghini’s new CTO, during his presentation, adding that the new Revuelto SV is the best car he has ever driven.
He isn’t skimping on the superlatives, and it's no wonder, given the Revuelto SV is the most powerful and fastest production Lamborghini in history. With such high early praise, the SV needs to deliver.
To prove it, Lamborghini invited us to the Autodromo Vallelunga. It’s no coincidence: the standard Revuelto was also launched on this 2.5-mile circuit north of Rome. That was three years ago, but those fast laps in the V12 flagship are still fresh in our memory. As a result, we’re a bit sceptical; the 'regular' Revuelto isn't just incredibly fast, it's also a highly capable performer.
Anyone who thinks Lamborghini simply gave the SV a bit more power, a fixed rear wing, and a flashy paint job is hugely mistaken. To understand the sheer amount of detail work in this new special edition, you have to experience it firsthand.
The first lightbulb moment comes under braking for the 'Cimini 1' corner, stomping on the anchors at 160mph – and doing so far too early. That's down to the new CCM-R-Plus brakes; developed in partnership with Brembo, the system uses 420mm front, and 410mm rear discs, complete with a special coating to ensure instantaneous stopping power and enhanced durability.
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Over the first few laps, we notice just how stable the Revuelto SV is through high-speed sections. This is especially true in 'Curva Grande', a super-fast right-hander followed by an even quicker left kink. Compared to the standard Revuelto, downforce on the SV has been increased by 80 per cent.
After three flying laps and a cool-down, we returned to the pits quite surprised. The differences between the Revuelto and the Revuelto SV seem larger than I expected. In our second stint, we test out the new Pilota mode; using a small rotary dial on the steering wheel, you can fine-tune the traction control across five stages, much like you’d find in a racing car. Stage one offers full assistance, while in stage five, you’re more or less completely on your own.
We start out in stage two. Thanks to warm semi-slick tyres and intelligent systems, wheelspin is a non-issue. With 1,050bhp and 1,425Nm of torque, the SV (which stands for 'super veloce', translating simply to super fast) truly lives up to its name. This special model packs 49bhp and 25Nm more than the standard Revuelto, which is generated entirely by the electric motors. The power-to-weight ratio is improved to almost 600bhp per tonne.
But the numbers don't come close to describing the acceleration. The way the SV teleports itself forward is almost overwhelming. You’ll catch the rev counter rising out the corner of your eye, before you slam home the next gear at 9,500 rpm.
Despite picking a later braking point for 'Cimini 1', we’re still way too early. The braking performance of the Revuelto SV is said to be stronger than some dedicated racing cars. From 124mph (200kmh), the SV supposedly stops in just 110 metres.
The turn-in behaviour is no less impressive. Once the tyres are up to temperature, the Revuelto SV can be thrown into corners with playful ease. The Pilota mode helps here. While we don't feel a massive difference in stage two, the rear visibly rotates in stage four, and the systems allow for a little slip on the exit of the corner.
Initially intimidated by the overwhelming power and sheer size of the car, your confidence steadily grows. It might sound crazy, but the fastest Lambo of all time is surprisingly predictable at the limit. Alongside the aero, that’s largely thanks to the motorsport-derived chassis.
Instead of the standard Revuelto's semi-adaptive dampers, the SV relies on a four-way adjustable set-up. Even the rear axle kinematics have been tweaked. Admittedly, that all sounds very theoretical, but the difference is highly noticeable on the track. It isn't just one single feature, but the sum of all these changes that makes the SV so incredibly fast.
Any criticisms? We don’t love the contrasting black bonnet, though that's just a minor gripe – and entirely subjective. We also found the standard sports seats to lack sufficient side support. Thankfully, the SV is also available with optional full carbon bucket seats.
And then there is the limited production run: Lamborghini plans to build 1,963 units of the Revuelto SV – more than triple the number of Aventador SVs (600 coupes and 500 Roadsters) that came off the line in Sant'Agata between 2015 and 2017.
Yet the Italian brand justifies the uplift by pointing to significantly higher demand – even if exclusivity will take a hit. If you’re in the market for a half-million-pound supercar, that kind of thing might just matter…
|Model:
|Lamborghini Revuelto SV
|Price:
|£550,000 (est)
|On sale:
|2027
|Powertrain:
|6.5-litre V12 petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|1,050bhp/1,425Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|2.4 seconds/216mph
|Economy/CO2:
|TBC
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,944/2,038/1,162mm