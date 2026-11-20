Verdict

Just a few extra horsepower, a rear wing, and a fresh paint job? Not even close. Lamborghini has pulled out all the stops for the Revuelto SV. We didn’t think the differences would be this vast, yet it feels considerably sharper than the standard car across the board. From a pure driving dynamics perspective, it’s the best Lamborghini we have ever driven.

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“Today is going to be an unforgettable day,” begins Fermin Soneira, Lamborghini’s new CTO, during his presentation, adding that the new Revuelto SV is the best car he has ever driven.

He isn’t skimping on the superlatives, and it's no wonder, given the Revuelto SV is the most powerful and fastest production Lamborghini in history. With such high early praise, the SV needs to deliver.

To prove it, Lamborghini invited us to the Autodromo Vallelunga. It’s no coincidence: the standard Revuelto was also launched on this 2.5-mile circuit north of Rome. That was three years ago, but those fast laps in the V12 flagship are still fresh in our memory. As a result, we’re a bit sceptical; the 'regular' Revuelto isn't just incredibly fast, it's also a highly capable performer.

Anyone who thinks Lamborghini simply gave the SV a bit more power, a fixed rear wing, and a flashy paint job is hugely mistaken. To understand the sheer amount of detail work in this new special edition, you have to experience it firsthand.

The first lightbulb moment comes under braking for the 'Cimini 1' corner, stomping on the anchors at 160mph – and doing so far too early. That's down to the new CCM-R-Plus brakes; developed in partnership with Brembo, the system uses 420mm front, and 410mm rear discs, complete with a special coating to ensure instantaneous stopping power and enhanced durability.