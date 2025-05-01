Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Classic Land Rovers get all-electric power thanks to Inverted

Inverted has expanded its operation to include Land Rover’s most iconic car

By:Alastair Crooks
1 May 2025
Inverted Land Rover - front

Electric powertrain conversions of classic cars are in full swing, and now Leicestershire-based firm Inverted has turned its attention to electrifying the iconic Land Rover Series I, II and III. 

Inverted’s new Series Land Rovers are powered by a decently-sized 62kWh battery pack. There’s a single electric motor with 160bhp, and power goes to all four wheels via the car’s original transfer ’box. 

With high and low-range ratios, a locking differential and suitably off-road tyres, Inverted’s Land Rovers should have at least the same go-anywhere ability as the classic cars. There’s even a selection of driving modes – Eco, Traffic and Off-road – with various regenerative braking settings.

Those that have driven old Series Land Rover will know that while they’re great at tackling the rough stuff, they’re quite slow. Not so the Inverted version, which has 900Nm of torque, and which can launch from 0-60mph in just 8.0 seconds, roughly half the time of an original petrol-powered Series I. The new car also features servo-assisted brakes and electric power steering. 

The Series I Land Rover was never particularly aerodynamic, which hampers efficiency, so despite the big battery maximum ‘real-world’ range is only 120 miles. Charging via a 60kW maximum rate will provide a 20 to 80 per cent top up in 38 minutes. 

Inverted founder Harry Millington explained why the company chose Land Rover’s old off-roader for electrification, saying: “Series Land Rovers are beautiful, iconic machines, but not everyone wants to wrestle with a choke on a cold morning or breathe in the exhaust fumes that waft through the car. Our electrified versions preserve everything people love about these classics while making them more fun, more reliable, and infinitely more usable.”

The Inverted Series I, II and III kick off at £150,000, although that price does include the original car, so you won’t have to spend time searching for a well-kept classic Land Rover. 

Are you in favour of electrified classics? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

