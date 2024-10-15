The totem of socially unacceptable, gas-guzzling SUVs – the Range Rover Sport – is embracing electric power, good for a 374-mile range, but with little sacrifice on performance.

On sale now from £109,810 and with deliveries starting in early 2027, the Range Rover Sport Electric’s torque wave peaks at 850Nm, 100Nm more turning force than the 4.4-litre V8 SV edition musters. The SUV is also stiffer and has a lower centre of gravity, thanks to a mighty battery between the wheels.

You wait years for an electric Rangie, then two arrive in the same month: the zero emissions Range Rover Electric flagship went public a few weeks back. They share the same hardware – an 800-volt battery with 118.5kWh of usable energy, twin Electric Drive Units (EDUs), advanced thermal management system – but the Sport adopts active suspension and more aggressive tuning and torque delivery to deliver a distinct character.

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“Range Rover Sport should be our most dynamic, sporty [SUV],” said the brand’s global managing director Martin Limpert. “We are moving it further apart from Range Rover Electric in dynamics, acoustics and feel.”

Powertrains and performance

EDUs on the front and rear axle combine for all-wheel drive and up to 550PS in Dynamic mode, identified by the EV550 model name. That’s 542bhp, reduced to 493bhp in Comfort mode and 276bhp when Eco is nursing you to the next charger.