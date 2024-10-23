Car Deal of the Day: a luxurious Lexus NX plug-in hybrid SUV for £281 per month

That doesn’t seem like much money for quite a lot of car. The Lexus NX isn’t the sort of prestige family crossover designed to entertain the driver – you’ll need to look towards a BMW X3 or an Alfa Romeo Stelvio for that – but when it comes to factors like quality, comfort, and equipment, the NX scores highly.

This Lexus NX 450h+ Premium comes with the latest iteration of the brand’s 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid system. Essentially, it operates much like the brand’s regular “self-charging” hybrids, but there’s enough battery capacity for just over 45 miles of pure-EV range, and in our hands, our old long-term NX 450h averaged more than 70mpg with regular top-ups.

With 309bhp, it’s a fair bit more powerful than hybrids of old, and Lexus says it’ll get from 0-62mph in 6.3 seconds. If you’re really lead-footed, then you’ll hear some engine noise under hard acceleration, but most of the time the NX is pretty silent too, just as a luxury car should be. In this more powerful form, it’s also all-wheel drive, for extra reassurance over winter.

The NX’s cabin is smart, with a 14-inch touchscreen, 10-speaker audio and excellent quality, while Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both standard. In some ways, it’s a shame this deal means you’ll only spend two years with the NX, because the chances are you’ll get to the end of the term and want to hang onto it for longer.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow.

