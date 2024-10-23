Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: a luxurious Lexus NX plug-in hybrid SUV for £281 per month

A premium badge doesn’t necessarily mean premium pricing with this £281-per-month lease deal

By:Antony Ingram
23 Oct 2024
Lexus NX - front cornering
  • Premium crossover majors on quality and equipment
  • Economical plug-in hybrid system, and smooth to drive
  • £3,611 down and £281 per month

Shopping for a car can feel a little overwhelming at the moment. The diesel power once favoured by many drivers is basically extinct, petrol cars can cost a fortune to run in larger vehicles, and then there are all the new electric cars, which are better to drive than ever and go further than ever on a charge, but still aren’t suitable for all buyers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s just as well that you can still buy hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles then, which are as familiar as petrols, cost as little to run as diesels, and don’t require quite as much re-learning as an electric car. Toyota and its luxury arm Lexus are experts in hybrid tech, and it’s the Toyota RAV4-based Lexus NX that is the focus of our latest Car Deal of the Day.

In particular, it’s a £281-per-month lease deal from Evans Halshaw Leasing, through our parent site Carwow, which we’ve got a beady eye on. It’s a 24-month deal with a 5,000-mile annual allowance, and one of the attractive things about it, other than the modest monthly outlay, is a relatively small initial payment of £3,611.44.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

That doesn’t seem like much money for quite a lot of car. The Lexus NX isn’t the sort of prestige family crossover designed to entertain the driver – you’ll need to look towards a BMW X3 or an Alfa Romeo Stelvio for that – but when it comes to factors like quality, comfort, and equipment, the NX scores highly.

This Lexus NX 450h+ Premium comes with the latest iteration of the brand’s 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid system. Essentially, it operates much like the brand’s regular “self-charging” hybrids, but there’s enough battery capacity for just over 45 miles of pure-EV range, and in our hands, our old long-term NX 450h averaged more than 70mpg with regular top-ups.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With 309bhp, it’s a fair bit more powerful than hybrids of old, and Lexus says it’ll get from 0-62mph in 6.3 seconds. If you’re really lead-footed, then you’ll hear some engine noise under hard acceleration, but most of the time the NX is pretty silent too, just as a luxury car should be. In this more powerful form, it’s also all-wheel drive, for extra reassurance over winter.

The NX’s cabin is smart, with a 14-inch touchscreen, 10-speaker audio and excellent quality, while Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both standard. In some ways, it’s a shame this deal means you’ll only spend two years with the NX, because the chances are you’ll get to the end of the term and want to hang onto it for longer.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Lexus NX Hybrid Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke SUV at under £146 a month
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke SUV at under £146 a month

The Nissan Juke is a bit of a Marmite car in some respects, but this one’s at a tasty price!
News
22 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month
Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month

The Auto Express Large SUV of the Year for 2024 is our Deal of the Day for 21 October
News
21 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month
BMW M2 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month

BMW’s brawny two-door M-car is great to drive and our Deal of the Day for 20 October
News
20 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Get this Ford Focus Estate for only £213 per month before it disappears from showrooms
Ford Focus estate

Car Deal of the Day: Get this Ford Focus Estate for only £213 per month before it disappears from showrooms

The Ford Focus Estate bows out in 2025, but our Deal of the Day for 19 October means you can bag one at minimal cost
News
19 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month
BMW M2 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month

BMW’s brawny two-door M-car is great to drive and our Deal of the Day for 20 October
News
20 Oct 2024
Don’t rule out Hyundai selling Kia or Genesis to Toyota
Opinion - Kia

Don’t rule out Hyundai selling Kia or Genesis to Toyota

Mike Rutherford wonders whether Hyundai boss Euisun Chung is thinking of offloading some of its brands
Opinion
20 Oct 2024
Don’t shy away from high mileage used cars
Header image of an odometer from a high mileage car

Don’t shy away from high mileage used cars

Auto Express’s senior news reporter reminds used-car buyers that there’s much more to check on a potential purchase than its mileage
Opinion
17 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content