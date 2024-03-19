Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Lexus RZ premium electric SUV for £293 a month

Refined and relaxing to drive

Range-topping Takumi trim

£293 a month with £3,527 initial payment

Launched just last year, the Lexus RZ is the Japanese brand’s second attempt at an EV, following the underwhelming UX 300e. Thankfully, its new electric SUV delivers on the typical Lexus qualities of refinement and premium quality, and is crammed full of technology, which makes this deal from Central Vehicle Leasing all the more appealing.

The Shropshire-based company is currently offering the Lexus RZ 450e in range-topping Takumi trim for £293 a month on a two-year personal lease. That’s already a much lower price than you’d expect to be paying for a nearly £70,000 EV, but it’s even more impressive when you learn that a similar lease for a Lexus NX plug-in hybrid model would cost you £462 a month.

Similarly, the deal for the RZ requires an initial payment of £3,527, which is a good chunk of charge, but significantly less than the £5,545 you’d need to fork out to get the equally upmarket NX SUV.

The RZ comes with an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles per year, but this can be increased to 8,000 miles for an extra £27 a month.

As we mentioned, the Lexus RZ comes packed with toys including a 14-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, full keyless go, a panoramic roof, a powered tailgate, wireless phone charging and a plethora of safety and driver-assistance tech.

But Takumi trim piles on the luxuries, adding adaptive suspension, a self-parking system, a Mark Levinson sound system, ventilated and heated front seats and multi-coloured ambient lighting.

Powered by a 71.4kWh battery, the RZ 450e can cover up to 271 miles on a single charge, while the dual electric motors deliver 309bhp and all-wheel drive, so 0-62mph takes just 5.3 seconds. But more importantly than the performance, we found during our own testing that the Lexus RZ offers a relaxing and refined driving experience.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

