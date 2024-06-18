Car Deal of the Day: 893bhp Lotus Eletre R super SUV for just £634 per month

893bhp electric SUV

304-mile range

£634 per month with £5,712 initial payment

The new Lotus Eletre R signals the beginning of a new era for Lotus, as the brand’s first ultra-expensive electric SUV. That is, it’s expensive to buy outright – as you can now grab one for just £634 per month through our parent company Carwow.

This is a leasing deal for three years (36 months) with an initial payment of £5,712 and monthly payments of £634 thereafter. The only catch is the annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which could be realistic for those looking to commute short distances in a luxury electric SUV, who also want something exciting and fast for occasional B-road drives as well.

If you want to increase that mileage to 8,000 miles the price goes up to £698 a month (an additional £64 per month), or to 10,000 miles it’s £741 a month (an extra £107).

The Eletre R is advertised as the “world’s fastest dual-motor electric SUV” and has a 0-62mph time of just 2.95 seconds, thanks to a powerful two-speed electric motor set-up with 893bhp and 985Nm of torque.

Some lesser variants of the Lotus SUV have a 373-mile range, but the R makes do with 304 miles thanks to its extra-powerful motors. There’s also 350kW rapid charging capability on all models, which means the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes at a compatible charge point.