News

Car Deal of the Day: 893bhp Lotus Eletre R super SUV for just £634 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 18 June proves you can get hypercar power for family car money

by: Sam Naylor
18 Jun 2024
Lotus Eletre - front
  • 893bhp electric SUV
  • 304-mile range
  • £634 per month with £5,712 initial payment

The new Lotus Eletre R signals the beginning of a new era for Lotus, as the brand’s first ultra-expensive electric SUV. That is, it’s expensive to buy outright – as you can now grab one for just £634 per month through our parent company Carwow.

This is a leasing deal for three years (36 months) with an initial payment of £5,712 and monthly payments of £634 thereafter. The only catch is the annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which could be realistic for those looking to commute short distances in a luxury electric SUV, who also want something exciting and fast for occasional B-road drives as well.

If you want to increase that mileage to 8,000 miles the price goes up to £698 a month (an additional £64 per month), or to 10,000 miles it’s £741 a month (an extra £107).

The Eletre R is advertised as the “world’s fastest dual-motor electric SUV” and has a 0-62mph time of just 2.95 seconds, thanks to a powerful two-speed electric motor set-up with 893bhp and 985Nm of torque.

Some lesser variants of the Lotus SUV have a 373-mile range, but the R makes do with 304 miles thanks to its extra-powerful motors. There’s also 350kW rapid charging capability on all models, which means the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes at a compatible charge point.

Standard kit includes cameras instead of door mirrors – with screens on the inside – plus a central 15.1-inch touchscreen, a head-up display, wireless smartphone charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 12-way electric front seats, four-zone climate control and a 23-speaker KEF sound system. The Eletre is a five-seater as standard, but a more luxurious four-seat version is also available.

The Lotus Eletre is great to drive on twisty roads thanks to the active air suspension and handling that’s tuned by the British firm famous for making the Elise, Exige and Europa sports cars. There’s also a Track mode for driving on race circuits. 

Of course, being an SUV the Eletre must offer family practicality and comfort for daily driving. There’s 688 litres of boot space available, so it’s practical as well. With hypercar-like performance under your right foot, it seems like a top all-rounder if you’re looking for a high-performance electric car.

As always, our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Lotus Eletre R Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Sam Naylor
