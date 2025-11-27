New Lotus Eletre plug-in hybrid revealed with 939bhp and enormous 260-mile electric range
Long-awaited Lotus Electre range-extender hybrid will be launched later this year
Lotus has revealed information about its hybrid-powered Eletre SUV, claiming some huge numbers in terms of range and power. The new model is called the Lotus Eletre ‘For Me’ in China, but it will have a different name when it arrives in the UK later this year. Pricing has not been confirmed, but we expect it to start between the current electric model variants at around £120,000 – if Lotus continues its ambitious pricing strategy. By comparison, the current electric-only Eletre starts from just under £87,000 and is currently available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
That is a large number in itself, but the hybrid’s peak combined power and range figures might well justify it. The new powertrain is a range-extender hybrid set-up, with two electric motors fed by a 70kWh battery pack, before turning to a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can act as a generator.
The peak combined power figure is 939bhp, which is 46bhp more than the highest-performing all-electric Eletre 900. However, the extra weight associated with the more complex powertrain makes the 0-62mph time 0.4 seconds slower than the pure EV’s at 3.3 seconds.
Lotus quotes an all-electric range of up to 260 miles on a charge before the ICE engine needs to get involved, but there is a caveat to this too, because it’s based on the far more lenient CLTC economy cycle. A 200-mile range is more realistic on the local WLTP cycle, but this is still impressive. Lotus quotes a total range of 877 miles on battery and petrol power, again on the CLTC cycle.
When you do need to charge the batteries, Lotus says that you’ll be able to complete a 30-80 per cent top-up in just eight minutes on a DC fast charger, but no specific kW outputs are available.
This new hybrid powertrain works with the Eletre’s existing chassis and hardware, including elements such as active anti-roll bars powered by a 48V electrical system, dual-chamber air suspension and dual-valve adaptive dampers. The sheer mass involved in having an ICE powertrain, two electric motors and 70kWh battery will make this a heavy beast, so Lotus has fitted a set of 412mm front brakes with six-piston calipers as standard.
The new hybrid brings few changes on the outside of the Eletre, but the front end does feature extra cooling for the four-cylinder petrol engine. Look under the rear bumper and you’ll spot some exhaust pipes and a muffler, too.
Lotus hasn’t announced any other UK-relevant information, but the company is hoping that the hybrid model will jump-start Eletre sales now that it’s been on sale for a couple of years. A similar range-extender hybrid powertrain is also expected to find its way into the Emeya saloon.
