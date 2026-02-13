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Road tests

New Maserati MCPura Cielo Spyder 2026 review: a true enthusiast’s supercar

It's a bit old-school in a world filled with electrification, but this Maserati is a wonderful driver's car

By:Dean Gibson
27 Aug 2026
Maserati MCPure Cielo - front tracking20
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

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Verdict

We’re glad that the Maserati MCPura exists. With electrification even pervading the world of supercars, it’s a fantastic antidote, thanks to its characterful Nettuno V6 and its intense performance. The fact there’s some semblance of everyday usability about the car, plus the fact it’s wrapped in an elegant body that turns heads wherever you go, is a major bonus.

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In the rarefied world of the supercar, it seems there are two options available: a Ferrari, or not a Ferrari. If you’re committed to buying Italian, then a Lamborghini is the obvious alternative, but the Maserati MCPura can also scratch that itch.

The MCPura is an evolution of the excellent MC20, and as with that car it’s available in coupe and drop-top Cielo Spyder guises. We say it’s an evolution, but the reality is that the MCPura has been given subtle visual tweaks inside and out, while the running gear beneath has remained largely unchanged from its predecessor. 

The carbon fibre bodywork draws inspiration from track-focused versions of the MC20 such as the GT2 racer and track-only MCXtrema, with a pointier nose, revised rear bodywork and new front splitter that’s designed to improve under-body aerodynamics. Inside, the cabin has been draped in Alcantara for a sportier appearance, with the added benefit of reducing reflections beneath the steeply raked windscreen.

Auto Express senior road test editor Dean Gibson driving the Maserati MCPure Cielo20

One thing that remains unchanged is the mid-mounted Nettuno 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. It packs a hybrid-unassisted 621hp and 730Nm of torque, and is able to fire this 1,560kg machine from 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and on to a 199mph top speed. 

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While the MCPura looks elegant and sophisticated, the engine is savage in its delivery. It fires up with a bassy rumble that can set off car alarms if you’re parked close to another vehicle, while switching between different drive modes adjusts the intensity of its idle speed, giving clues as to how the car will perform.

In GT mode, the MCPura has a docile edge that befits the grand touring tag. The adaptive dampers are able to smooth out rough roads, although a McLaren Artura manages to do even better in this regard. But the character of the engine means the MCPura doesn’t remain refined for very long. Use anything but a light throttle, and the turbos spool up with a whoosh, while lifting off delivers significant wastegate chatter, too.

In Sport mode, the MCPura offers a sharper edge, with a firmer ride and quicker throttle response. Change gears using the tactile steering wheel paddles, and each ratio slams home with a jolt, while the engine roars way behind you. Corsa delivers an even more visceral response, with each shift coming with a punch in your back. But whichever mode you choose, the MCPura simply rockets off the line.

Fast steering offers pinpoint precision in corners, while the chassis delivers plenty of grip. The car’s snappy responses and rear-drive layout mean the back end feels lively, especially when you’re tackling a twisty British B-road, where the car’s stiff chassis has a tendency to buck around over bumps. However, the quick rack helps to keep on top of things. In many ways, the MCPura delivers a driving experience that’s fairly unique in the realm of supercars these days. The lack of hybrid assistance means it simply delivers raw speed and the kind of responses that only a powerful petrol engine can muster. Dropping the excellent folding hard-top simply gets you a front-row seat to the engine’s drama, or you can lower the rear window to do the same.

Maserati MCPure Cielo - rear cornering20

A price tag nudging £230,000 is steep, while our test car had another £60,000 worth of options, including £18,000 for the AI Aqua Rainbow paint, £7,000 for the white Alcantara seats and £9,500 for a matt-painted trident logo on the engine cover. But when a Ferrari 296 GTS starts from £280,000 and a Lamborghini Temerario is £260,000, the Maserati offers an old-school driving experience that will appeal to enthusiasts.

We’d like to see some improved quality in places, though. While draping the cabin in Alcantara adds a sportier touch, some of the switchgear feels low-rent for a supercar. The rotary dial that’s used to pick the drive modes feels as flimsy as a gear selector in a Chinese SUV, while the ritual you have to undertake when stopped to ensure the car is in park feels unnecessary. Rear visibility is non-existent, too: the engine cover and wide rear arches obscure most of your view at the back, although a standard-fit rear view camera helps.

However, many of these issues are quickly forgiven when you push the starter button and hear that Nettuno V6 bark back into life.

Model:Maserati MCPura Cielo Spyder
Price:£227,070 (£294,995 tested)
On sale:Now
Powertrain:3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission:Eight-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:2.9 seconds
Top speed:199mph
Economy:24.1mpg
Emissions:265g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,669/1,965/1,217mm

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New Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 review
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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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