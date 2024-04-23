New Maxus Mifa 7 EV revealed at 2024 CV Show

Maxus has revealed its new seven-seater Mifa 7 MPV as part of an all-electric 13-vehicle showcase at this year’s CV Show in Birmingham. The Maxus Mifa 7 follows on from the larger Mifa 9 MPV, introduced in 2022, offering a more compact EV proposition that will target a number of market segments including private hire, hospitality and family travel.

There are two different battery models available in the Mifa 7 lineup; a 77kWh entry version providing a maximum range of up to 255 miles, and a newly-developed high density ‘One Pack’ 90kWh variant that is capable of travelling 298 miles on a single charge. The former is offered in combination with Luxury and Elite specifications, while the latter comes solely in top-of-the-range Premium trim.

Standard equipment will include 18-inch alloy wheels with aero covers, electric sliding doors with flush handles, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, and Maxus’ Intelligent Driving Assistance System which includes a host of active systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, a forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

At 4,907mm long, the Mifa 7 is around 400mm shorter than its Mifa 9 sibling, while Maxus claims passenger space is amongst the class best.

Speaking at the launch, Mark Barrett, Managing Director of Group Franchises at Harris Group, said: “As a young brand, Maxus has swiftly emerged as a trailblazer in the electric vehicle sector. And while we may be perceived as disruptors, our commitment to enhancing EV technology remains steadfast. Since 2016, we have introduced 10 superb commercial and passenger vehicles to the UK market, eight of which are fully electric.

“Our latest products are yet another example of our e-vehicle market leadership and our unmatched ambition to continually build on our range. The Mifa 7 blends luxury comfort with cutting edge technology and efficiency. These vehicles not only showcase Maxus' relentless pursuit of innovation but also underscore our mission to provide customers with unparalleled driving experiences.”

The Mifa 7 costs from £48,774, and is available to order now. First cars are expected for delivery in August 2024.

