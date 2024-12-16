Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 2 gives cheap thrills and a sporty drive for £181 a month

Sporty handling

Frugal with low running costs

£180.83 per month

It's easy to overlook the Mazda 2 in the supermini class in favour of newer, glitzier rivals, but do that and you'll be missing out on a very fine car. It's good to drive, has a classy interior, and is well equipped – plus it's light on the wallet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As this deal from Blue Chilli Mazda Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service goes to show. The 2 can be had for as little as £180.83 a month after an initial payment of £2,529.94. The deal is for 48 months and limited to 5,000 miles – if you want more flexibility, a mileage cap of 8,000 miles per annum is just £5.89 a month more, or the price of a coffee in other words.

It may be getting a little long in the tooth compared with newer rivals from Peugeot and Suzuki, but there is plenty to like about the mini Mazda. This deal is for the entry-level Centre-Line trim, but it's still feature-packed with 15-inch alloys, cruise control, and an eight-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity coming as standard.