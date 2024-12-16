Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 2 gives cheap thrills and a sporty drive for £181 a month
Mazda’s smallest model is a cracking choice if you want a cheap hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 December
- Sporty handling
- Frugal with low running costs
- £180.83 per month
It's easy to overlook the Mazda 2 in the supermini class in favour of newer, glitzier rivals, but do that and you'll be missing out on a very fine car. It's good to drive, has a classy interior, and is well equipped – plus it's light on the wallet.
As this deal from Blue Chilli Mazda Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service goes to show. The 2 can be had for as little as £180.83 a month after an initial payment of £2,529.94. The deal is for 48 months and limited to 5,000 miles – if you want more flexibility, a mileage cap of 8,000 miles per annum is just £5.89 a month more, or the price of a coffee in other words.
It may be getting a little long in the tooth compared with newer rivals from Peugeot and Suzuki, but there is plenty to like about the mini Mazda. This deal is for the entry-level Centre-Line trim, but it's still feature-packed with 15-inch alloys, cruise control, and an eight-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity coming as standard.
Under the bonnet, you won't find a tiny engine with three cylinders and a turbo, as you do in most of the 2’s rivals. Instead, Mazda likes to rely on cubic capacity, believing this delivers better performance and efficiency.
So, to make the 2 zip along is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 74bhp – it likes to be revved and driven hard, and is matched with a snappy six-speed manual gearbox, making this a fun car to drive. Body roll is kept well in check, and although the ride is a little on the firm side, it just gives the car a lovely sporty feel.
Mazda claims nearly 59mpg, which our testing has shown is pretty much on the money, and that means that along with that low monthly payments, the 2 won’t cost the earth to run.
