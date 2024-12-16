Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 2 gives cheap thrills and a sporty drive for £181 a month

Mazda’s smallest model is a cracking choice if you want a cheap hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 December

By:James Batchelor
16 Dec 2024
Mazda 2 - front tracking
  • Sporty handling
  • Frugal with low running costs
  • £180.83 per month

It's easy to overlook the Mazda 2 in the supermini class in favour of newer, glitzier rivals, but do that and you'll be missing out on a very fine car. It's good to drive, has a classy interior, and is well equipped – plus it's light on the wallet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As this deal from Blue Chilli Mazda Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service goes to show. The 2 can be had for as little as £180.83 a month after an initial payment of £2,529.94. The deal is for 48 months and limited to 5,000 miles – if you want more flexibility, a mileage cap of 8,000 miles per annum is just £5.89 a month more, or the price of a coffee in other words.

It may be getting a little long in the tooth compared with newer rivals from Peugeot and Suzuki, but there is plenty to like about the mini Mazda. This deal is for the entry-level Centre-Line trim, but it's still feature-packed with 15-inch alloys, cruise control, and an eight-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity coming as standard. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Under the bonnet, you won't find a tiny engine with three cylinders and a turbo, as you do in most of the 2’s rivals. Instead, Mazda likes to rely on cubic capacity, believing this delivers better performance and efficiency. 

So, to make the 2 zip along is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 74bhp – it likes to be revved and driven hard, and is matched with a snappy six-speed manual gearbox, making this a fun car to drive. Body roll is kept well in check, and although the ride is a little on the firm side, it just gives the car a lovely sporty feel.

Mazda claims nearly 59mpg, which our testing has shown is pretty much on the money, and that means that along with that low monthly payments, the 2 won’t cost the earth to run.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda 2 leasing deals from leading providers on our Mazda 2 deals hub page… 

Mazda 2 for £180.83 per month 

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month
Skoda Superb - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month

The Skoda Superb serves up more space than a stately home, yet our Deal of the Day for 15 December won’t force you to sell the family silver
News
15 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: a high-class Volkswagen ID.3 at an appealingly low price
Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: a high-class Volkswagen ID.3 at an appealingly low price

The Volkswagen ID.3 stands out as one of the finest family EVs you could hope for. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 December
News
14 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya is unbelievable value at just £209 a month
Nissan Ariya - main image

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya is unbelievable value at just £209 a month

Nissan’s Ariya is a smartly designed electric SUV for the family. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 December.
News
13 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy some French style with this DS 3 for £195 a month
DS 3 Performance Line - main image

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy some French style with this DS 3 for £195 a month

DS is all about Parisian luxury, but as our Deal of the Day for 12 December shows, it needn’t cost the earth
News
12 Dec 2024

Most Popular

New Mercedes CLA will do 800 miles with just 20 minutes of charging
Mercedes CLA prototype - full front action

New Mercedes CLA will do 800 miles with just 20 minutes of charging

Cutting-edge charging tech and a slippery body allow the new Mercedes CLA to cover over 1,000km with two brief stops
News
13 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price

The MG4 is one of our favourite EVs on account of its sheer value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 December
News
11 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month
Skoda Superb - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month

The Skoda Superb serves up more space than a stately home, yet our Deal of the Day for 15 December won’t force you to sell the family silver
News
15 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content