Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 3 is a suave family hatch for only £223 a month

The Mazda 3 combines great looks with fun dynamics, making it our Deal of the Day for Friday 4 October

By:Alastair Crooks
4 Oct 2024
Mazda 3 front corner tracking
  • Stylish design 
  • Good to drive
  • £223 a month

It might not be the biggest-selling hatchback on the market, but it’s still one of the best – five years on from its arrival, the Mazda 3 remains a highly appealing choice, and thanks to this attractive leasing deal, it’s affordable, too. 

This personal contract hire agreement from Leasing Options Mazda via our sister site Carwow requires a £2,985 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £223 over two years, and there’s an annual limit of 5,000 miles. 

What’s on offer is a Prime-Line model, which includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen (operated by a superb rotary dial in the centre console), a seven-inch driver’s display, a head-up display, a reversing camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and adaptive cruise control

The Mazda 3 also has one of the best interiors of any hatchback on sale. The cabin is very well designed and fitted with leather and premium materials throughout, while the infotainment is a breeze to use and refinement is excellent for a car this size. 

This car is equipped with the new 2.5-litre petrol engine introduced earlier this year, which features cylinder deactivation and mild-hybrid technology, allowing an impressive claimed fuel economy figure of 47.9mpg. The six-speed manual transmission is pretty slick, too.

What Mazda left alone for the 2024 update was the design. We think that’s a good thing, with the low-slung nose, silky smooth surfacing and a squat, sporty stance really helping it to stand out.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

