Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 3 is a suave family hatch for only £223 a month

It might not be the biggest-selling hatchback on the market, but it’s still one of the best – five years on from its arrival, the Mazda 3 remains a highly appealing choice, and thanks to this attractive leasing deal, it’s affordable, too.

This personal contract hire agreement from Leasing Options Mazda via our sister site Carwow requires a £2,985 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £223 over two years, and there’s an annual limit of 5,000 miles.

What’s on offer is a Prime-Line model, which includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen (operated by a superb rotary dial in the centre console), a seven-inch driver’s display, a head-up display, a reversing camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and adaptive cruise control.

The Mazda 3 also has one of the best interiors of any hatchback on sale. The cabin is very well designed and fitted with leather and premium materials throughout, while the infotainment is a breeze to use and refinement is excellent for a car this size.

This car is equipped with the new 2.5-litre petrol engine introduced earlier this year, which features cylinder deactivation and mild-hybrid technology, allowing an impressive claimed fuel economy figure of 47.9mpg. The six-speed manual transmission is pretty slick, too.

What Mazda left alone for the 2024 update was the design. We think that’s a good thing, with the low-slung nose, silky smooth surfacing and a squat, sporty stance really helping it to stand out.

