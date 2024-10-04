Car Deal of the Day: Sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month

Great looks and class-leading interior style

2.5-litre engine promises 47.9mpg

5,000 miles a year for £173 a month

The current Mazda 3 has been around since 2019. Six years is good going for a model with no significant changes, but there’s one thing that Mazda simply hasn’t needed to touch: the styling. This has to be one of the better-looking family hatchbacks on sale, doesn’t it?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Style doesn’t come at a high price either with this deal from Motorlet Mazda Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service. For a relatively modest downpayment of £2,353.07, and then £173.19 per month as part of a 24-month deal, you can get hold of a Mazda 3 2.5 e-Skyactiv in Prime-Line trim.

There’s a lot to parse in there, so let’s break it down. Firstly, the “2.5” might come as a surprise in a class where it’s not unusual to find a 1.0-litre engine, but Mazda’s long been a proponent of the idea of “right-sizing”, where you design an engine not to pass a laboratory fuel consumption test, but to perform out on the road, where it matters. Official economy of 47.9mpg then doesn’t sound spectacular in this day and age, but there’s a good chance you’ll actually hit it - unlike in some rivals that make bolder claims.