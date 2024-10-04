Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month

Mazda’s high-quality family hatch might cost less than you expect with low initial payment and monthly fee

By:Antony Ingram
2 Feb 2025
Mazda 3 front corner tracking
  • Great looks and class-leading interior style
  • 2.5-litre engine promises 47.9mpg
  • 5,000 miles a year for £173 a month

The current Mazda 3 has been around since 2019. Six years is good going for a model with no significant changes, but there’s one thing that Mazda simply hasn’t needed to touch: the styling. This has to be one of the better-looking family hatchbacks on sale, doesn’t it?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Style doesn’t come at a high price either with this deal from Motorlet Mazda Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service. For a relatively modest downpayment of £2,353.07, and then £173.19 per month as part of a 24-month deal, you can get hold of a Mazda 3 2.5 e-Skyactiv in Prime-Line trim.

There’s a lot to parse in there, so let’s break it down. Firstly, the “2.5” might come as a surprise in a class where it’s not unusual to find a 1.0-litre engine, but Mazda’s long been a proponent of the idea of “right-sizing”, where you design an engine not to pass a laboratory fuel consumption test, but to perform out on the road, where it matters. Official economy of 47.9mpg then doesn’t sound spectacular in this day and age, but there’s a good chance you’ll actually hit it - unlike in some rivals that make bolder claims.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

138bhp also doesn’t sound a lot for a 2.5-litre engine, but relatively low power from a relatively large capacity tends to mean an engine that isn’t very highly stressed, unlike those one-litre cars boosted to the moon with turbocharging. So there’s a good chance it’ll be reliable too – not that you’ll necessarily have to call on that attribute during a two-year lease.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Prime-Line trim is the entry-level grade so just like the power output and economy figures, its 16-inch wheels are fairly low-key, but the 3’s curvy styling makes them work anyway. Likewise, you get fabric rather than leather interior trim, but the Mazda’s cabin is stylish and high-quality enough to make you question the logic of paying loads extra on an Audi, BMW or Mercedes.

The lease deal only gets you 5,000 miles per year, but as ever, we reckon you’d be able to sweet-talk your way to more. And even if you don’t, it’ll look pretty good sitting on the driveway.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda 3 leasing deals from leading providers on our Mazda 3 deals hub page…

See our Mazda 3 deals

Check out the Mazda 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Connect with a 7-seat Nissan X-Trail N-Connecta for £261 a month
Nissan X-Trail - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Connect with a 7-seat Nissan X-Trail N-Connecta for £261 a month

This oft-overlooked but sensible seven-seat family SUV need not cost too much to put on your driveway
News
1 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon Estate has hot looks but a low price of £252 a month
Cupra Leon estate - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon Estate has hot looks but a low price of £252 a month

Offering racy styling and practicality for a low monthly price, the Cupra Leon Estate is our Deal of the Day for 31 January
News
31 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Golf GTE mixes sporty style with electric efficiency for just £266 a month
VW Golf GTE Mk 8.5

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Golf GTE mixes sporty style with electric efficiency for just £266 a month

GTI-like styling with an 89-mile EV range… what's not to like? The VW Golf GTE is our Deal of the Day for 30 January
News
30 Jan 2025
Car Deal Alert! DS 4 Pallas 55 special edition arrives with 0% finance offer
DS 4 Pallas - front static

Car Deal Alert! DS 4 Pallas 55 special edition arrives with 0% finance offer

DS Automobiles launches a pair of models celebrating 70 years of the classic Citroen DS, with special trim and compelling finance offers
News
29 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Fiat Grande Panda review
Fiat Grande Panda La Prima - front tracking

Fiat Grande Panda review

Fiat’s fresh and funky alternative to the Renault 5 has the substance to match its style
In-depth reviews
31 Jan 2025
Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV
Volvo XC40 alternatives - header image

Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV

The Volvo XC40 is a superb family SUV, but what if you want something different? We’ve come up with six great new and used alternative choices
Features
1 Feb 2025
New Range Rover Electric to arrive this year, and the queue is already long
Range Rover Electric testing 1

New Range Rover Electric to arrive this year, and the queue is already long

The legendary Range Rover will gain an electric variant soon, nearly four years after the latest model was revealed
News
29 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content