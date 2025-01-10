Prices have finally been confirmed for the UK-specification Mazda 6e, and in a surprise move it’s not just a price-point that’s been revealed, but a new battery pack and estimated range figure too.

The car will be launched with a two-tier line-up: the Takumi will cost from £38,995, with the top-spec Takumi Plus costing £39,995. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 is a little less expensive at £37,990, but has a lower 337-mile range and – after recent revisions – less standard equipment. The Polestar 2 starts at a little under £42,000 and can’t quite match the Mazda’s range with 344 miles.

Just as interesting as the prices, however, is the announcement of a new battery pack that replaces the previous two options. Mazda used to offer 68.8kWh and 80kWh options, but the new 78kWh pack offers more range than both former options at 348 miles, plus 195kW DC charging – equal to the fast-charging, but range-limited 68.8kWh option.

The 6e model, produced as part of a joint venture with Chinese manufacturer Changan, has been on sale in China and some parts of Europe for a while now. But delays to right-hand-drive production have given the company time to refine the battery offering, bringing the model closer to the class standard in terms of range and charging performance.