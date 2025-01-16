Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and fun-to-drive Mazda CX-30 SUV for just £209 a month

Fun to drive

The Mazda CX-30 ticks many of the trickiest boxes in the premium compact SUV class, scoring highly when it comes to style, quality and driver engagement. But it needn’t cost the earth, as our latest deal of the day goes to show.

Right now, you can have a brand new Mazda CX-30 for a bargain £208.56 a month. The deal, from Select Car Leasing Mazda via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is for 24 months and requires a very reasonable initial payment of £2,796.72.

Mileage is capped to 5,000 a year, but you can raise this to 8,000 for just under £8 a month, which represents incredible value for money.

This deal is for the very latest version of the CX-30, complete with its new engine. While other car makers seek to lower emissions and boost performance with turbos attached to tiny engines, Mazda feels the best balance between efficiency and power comes with large capacity, naturally aspirated engines.

So, this entry-level CX-30 gets a 2.5-litre four-cylinder unit – and with 138bhp, it’s a decent performer, while also super- refined. In addition, it has a mild-hybrid system and cylinder deactivation to keep emissions low and fuel economy high – Mazda quotes 135g/km of CO2 and over 47mpg.

Even more appealing, though, is that this charismatic engine is mated to one of the snappiest six-speed manual gearboxes in the business. Couple this with an agile chassis and nicely weighted steering, and the CX-30 is a joy to drive.

While this deal may be for the entry-level Prime-Line model, you still get LED headlights, 16-inch alloys, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, rear parking sensors and cruise control. The interior is a lovely place to be, as it’s both beautifully designed and of high quality.

