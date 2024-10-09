Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a great all-rounder at £247 per month

The CX-5 is a handsome, sweet-driving SUV that is both practical and efficient, making it our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 9 October

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Oct 2024
Mazda CX-5
  • Good to drive
  • Quality interior
  • £247 a month 

The current generation Mazda CX-5 arrived back in 2017, but it remains a top choice in the family SUV market – especially with excellent finance offers like this leasing deal we found from Select Car Leasing Mazda via our parent site Carwow. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year contract hire agreement requires an initial deposit of £3,269, followed by 24 monthly payments of £247, with an annual limit of 5,000 miles. 

For that, you get a good-looking mid-size SUV that is sufficiently practical to cater for most families. There’s plenty of space inside, and the 522-litre boot capacity is impressive. The CX-5 also has an array of safety features as standard, including advanced blind spot detection, collision avoidance, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, radar-guided cruise control and rear cross traffic alert. 

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine provides 165bhp for a 10.7-second 0-62mph time, which doesn’t sound particularly quick, but it’s worth remembering that it’s paired to a brilliant six-speed manual gearbox, and the engine itself is smooth and responsive. Jump in the CX-5 and it’s clear from the get-go it’s been designed by the same people who make the Mazda MX-5, with excellent road-holding and steering feedback. 

It’s pretty frugal, too, with cylinder deactivation, start-stop technology and a mild-hybrid system all helping to provide a respectable fuel economy figure of 43.5mpg. 

You’ll find a classy cabin inside with a 10.25-inch display on the dashboard. If you’re not a fan of touchscreens, then the rotary dial in the centre console to control the infotainment will come as a breath of fresh air, as will the bank of physical climate control switches. 

Like all our Car Deal of the Day selections, this deal is taken from our parent site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Mazda CX-5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

