Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a great all-rounder at £247 per month

Good to drive

Quality interior

£247 a month

The current generation Mazda CX-5 arrived back in 2017, but it remains a top choice in the family SUV market – especially with excellent finance offers like this leasing deal we found from Select Car Leasing Mazda via our parent site Carwow.

This two-year contract hire agreement requires an initial deposit of £3,269, followed by 24 monthly payments of £247, with an annual limit of 5,000 miles.

For that, you get a good-looking mid-size SUV that is sufficiently practical to cater for most families. There’s plenty of space inside, and the 522-litre boot capacity is impressive. The CX-5 also has an array of safety features as standard, including advanced blind spot detection, collision avoidance, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, radar-guided cruise control and rear cross traffic alert.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine provides 165bhp for a 10.7-second 0-62mph time, which doesn’t sound particularly quick, but it’s worth remembering that it’s paired to a brilliant six-speed manual gearbox, and the engine itself is smooth and responsive. Jump in the CX-5 and it’s clear from the get-go it’s been designed by the same people who make the Mazda MX-5, with excellent road-holding and steering feedback.

It’s pretty frugal, too, with cylinder deactivation, start-stop technology and a mild-hybrid system all helping to provide a respectable fuel economy figure of 43.5mpg.

You’ll find a classy cabin inside with a 10.25-inch display on the dashboard. If you’re not a fan of touchscreens, then the rotary dial in the centre console to control the infotainment will come as a breath of fresh air, as will the bank of physical climate control switches.

