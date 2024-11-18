Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: posh doesn’t mean pricey with Mazda CX-60 PHEV at under £250 per month

Mazda’s CX-60 plug-in hybrid offers pace and prestige for little cash – it’s our Deal of the Day for 18 November

By:James Batchelor
18 Nov 2024
Mazda CX-60 - front
  • High-quality interior
  • 39-mile EV range
  • £248.97 a month  

There's no shortage of choice in the premium mid-size SUV sector, but today's deal of the day – Mazda's CX-60 PHEV – shows a posh high-rider could be on your driveway for not much cash.

Available through Blue Chilli Mazda Leasing via our parent site Carwow, this deal requires monthly payments of just £248.97 per month over 24 months, after an initial payment of £3,347.57. Mileage is capped to 5,000 per annum – but that's a whole heap of car for the money.

The deal is on the plug-in hybrid version in Exclusive Line trim. This may be the entry-level model but it's packed with goodies, including 18-inch alloys, power-folding and heated door mirrors, a powered tailgate, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – there's even full black leather trim with heated front seats, and a head-up display.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Not only is there plenty of standard equipment, but the CX-60's efficient hybrid powertrain can offer wallet-friendly motoring. The 2.5-litre petrol engine is coupled to an electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery, meaning low Benefit-in-Kind running costs, thanks to a claimed 39-mile EV range. Plus, with 323bhp, it's also the most powerful road car Mazda has ever built, and it handles well with strong refinement levels.

Inside, you'll find a simply designed interior that stands out from its premium rivals. The large 12.3-inch infotainment screen is controlled with a handy rotary knob on the centre console, while the fit and finish is exemplary.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…      

Check out the Mazda CX-60 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month

The Born remains a solid choice and is better value than ever before - it’s our Deal of the Day for 17 November
News
17 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stand out with the Omoda E5 at £289 a month
Omoda E5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: stand out with the Omoda E5 at £289 a month

The E5 shows Omoda means business and at this price it’s our Deal of the Day for 16 November
News
16 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month

At this price, the all-electric hatch is a no-brainer for our Deal of the Day for 15 November
News
15 Nov 2024
Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here’s our expert pick of the best deals available now!
Best cars & vans
15 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking

New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car

Skoda unleashes its most powerful and fastest Octavia vRS yet – and it’s a cracking high-performance all-rounder
Road tests
14 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month

At this price, the all-electric hatch is a no-brainer for our Deal of the Day for 15 November
News
15 Nov 2024
A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success
Opinion - cheap EV

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

Mike Rutherford thinks there would be demand for an electric car with a modest 100-mile range if it only cost £10k
Opinion
17 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content