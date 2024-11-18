Car Deal of the Day: posh doesn’t mean pricey with Mazda CX-60 PHEV at under £250 per month

High-quality interior

There's no shortage of choice in the premium mid-size SUV sector, but today's deal of the day – Mazda's CX-60 PHEV – shows a posh high-rider could be on your driveway for not much cash.

Available through Blue Chilli Mazda Leasing via our parent site Carwow, this deal requires monthly payments of just £248.97 per month over 24 months, after an initial payment of £3,347.57. Mileage is capped to 5,000 per annum – but that's a whole heap of car for the money.

The deal is on the plug-in hybrid version in Exclusive Line trim. This may be the entry-level model but it's packed with goodies, including 18-inch alloys, power-folding and heated door mirrors, a powered tailgate, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – there's even full black leather trim with heated front seats, and a head-up display.

Not only is there plenty of standard equipment, but the CX-60's efficient hybrid powertrain can offer wallet-friendly motoring. The 2.5-litre petrol engine is coupled to an electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery, meaning low Benefit-in-Kind running costs, thanks to a claimed 39-mile EV range. Plus, with 323bhp, it's also the most powerful road car Mazda has ever built, and it handles well with strong refinement levels.

Inside, you'll find a simply designed interior that stands out from its premium rivals. The large 12.3-inch infotainment screen is controlled with a handy rotary knob on the centre console, while the fit and finish is exemplary.

